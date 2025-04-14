Former Dayton guard picks new school in Big East

Connecticut expressed interest in Smith shortly after he entered the portal on March 24, his dad Elliot Rosado said that same week. Smith played against the Huskies at the Maui Invitational in November, and the Flyers won 85-67.

“We didn’t think things would move so fast,” Rosado said in March. “We were overwhelmed. I talked to Dan Hurley, and he was like, ‘I love Malachi. I need him. I saw him in Maui.’”

Hurley led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies finished 24-11 this past season and beat Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing 77-75 to eventual national champion Florida.

Smith, a 6-foot point guard from Bronx, N.Y., will join a backcourt that will include Solomon Ball, who was UConn’s second-leading scorer (14.3 points per game), and Silas Demary, Jr., who averaged 13.5 points per game as a sophomore at Georgia last season. UConn also will add two guards who rank in the top 30 of the 2025 class: 15th-ranked Darius Adams; and 29th-ranked Braylon Mullins.

Smith averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 assists in 86 games in his Dayton career. He averaged a career-best 10.4 points per game this season and started 31 of 33 games.

Smith made his decision after visiting UConn over the weekend, according to reports. He also visited Wake Forest in late March, according to his Instagram account.