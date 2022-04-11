Former Flyer basketball player Reichert dies at 61

“He had a good senior year. We felt like we got a bad deal when we were passed up for the NIT. We didn’t get to go. But he was a good player,” Donoher said.

“He was a really good defensive player — sort of like Pat Murnen was (in the early 1970s). Those guys were two peas in a pod.”

Donoher said some of Reichert’s ex-teammates attended the ceremony, including Damon Goodwin and Kanieski.

Donoher said Gov. Mike Dewine, a Yellow Springs native, also attended the visitation.