Former Flyer headed to fourth school in four years

Sharavjamts entered the transfer portal for the first time in March 2023 and committed to San Francisco that spring. After one season at San Francisco, he transferred to Utah, where he played the 2024-25 season. Utah fired coach Craig Smith in February and finished 16-17.

Sharavjamts made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team in his one season at Dayton, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 assists in 30 games. He started 20 games.

At San Francisco, he averaged 7.7 points and 2.7 assists and started all 34 games. At Utah, he averaged 7.2 points and 2.8 assists and started 29 games. He has averaged between 23 and 25 minutes per game at each of his three stops.

South Carolina finished 12-20 last season in coach Lamont Paris’ third season.