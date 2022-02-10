Former Miami standout named captain of U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team

Former Miami University hockey standout Andy Miele has been named captain of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team.
USA Hockey made the announcement before today’s opening game vs. China at the Natoinal Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
Miele was a four-year standout at Miami, finishing his career seventh on the program’s all-time points list with 159 (60 goals, 99 assists). As a senior in 2010-11, he totaled 71 points (24 goals, 47 assists) and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. Miele was a stalwart on both Miami teams to reach the Frozen Four (2009, 2010).
»LOOKING BACK: Overlooked Miele sets his sights on big prize
Miele, 33, played in 15 NHL games over three seasons for the Phoenix Coyotes and spent several seasons in the American Hockey League. He played two seasons in Sweden and currently plays in Russia for Torpedo Nizhy Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League.
Team USA plays Canada on Friday in its second preliminary game.
