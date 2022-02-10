Former Miami standout named captain of U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team

USA Hockey made the announcement before today’s opening game vs. China at the Natoinal Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Miele was a four-year standout at Miami, finishing his career seventh on the program’s all-time points list with 159 (60 goals, 99 assists). As a senior in 2010-11, he totaled 71 points (24 goals, 47 assists) and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. Miele was a stalwart on both Miami teams to reach the Frozen Four (2009, 2010).