Former UD tight end’s one-handed TD catch highlights one of his best days in NFL

“That was unbelievable ball placement by him,” Trautman said in an interview for DenverBroncos.com, “and I kind of just stuck my hand up there, and fortunately, my gloves were sticky today, so it just stuck.”

Trautman fell one catch short of matching his career high for receptions. He has caught five passes in a game three times. His previous career high for yards (58) came in his second season in the NFL in 2021 when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

This is Trautman’s fifth season in the NFL and second season in Denver. He has 10 catches for 117 yards in eight games this season. He caught 22 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Saints drafted Trautman with the 41st pick of the third round and the 105th overall pick in 2020. He was the first Dayton player drafted since 1977 and the highest-drafted player from the PFL.

Trautman is UD’s all-time leading receiver (178 catches, 2,295 yards, 31 touchdowns). He was named the Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, his final college season. He was the first tight end to win the award.

