Former Wright State standout back in transfer portal after one season at Ohio State

Holden, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. One season earlier with Wright State, he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 35.3 minutes.

Holden saw his playing time decline in the second half of the season at Ohio State. He played single-figure minutes once in his first 19 appearances and six times in his last eight appearances. He did not see any action in a seven-game stretch late in the season, though he wasn’t injured, before returning to play five minutes and then 12 minutes in Ohio State’s final two games.