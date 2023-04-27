Former Wright State standout back in transfer portal after one season at Ohio State

Former Wright State Raiders guard Tanner Holden entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Holden, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. One season earlier with Wright State, he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 35.3 minutes.
Holden saw his playing time decline in the second half of the season at Ohio State. He played single-figure minutes once in his first 19 appearances and six times in his last eight appearances. He did not see any action in a seven-game stretch late in the season, though he wasn’t injured, before returning to play five minutes and then 12 minutes in Ohio State’s final two games.
Holden’s biggest moment at Ohio State came in December when he made a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Rutgers.
Holden helped lead Wright State to the Horizon League tournament title and its first NCAA Tournament victory in 2022. He scored 37 points in Wright State’s win over Bryant in a First Four game at UD Arena.
Holden entered the transfer portal on March 29, 2022, and committed to Ohio State four days later.
Holden has played four seasons of college basketball but has another season of eligibility. His second season at Wright State (2020-21) did not count against his eligibility because of the pandemic.
Holden has scored 1,578 points in his career.
