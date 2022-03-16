First Four: Wright State leads 44-42 at half

Wright State leads Bryant 44-42 at halftime of their First Four game Wednesday night at UD Arena.
After a slow start, Wright State surged ahead with a 12-2 run that gave the Raiders a five-point lead at 12-7.
The Raiders led by as many as six, but Bryant came back to tie it at 22 then went ahead 29-28 on a 3-pointer by Adham Eleeda with 5:26 to go.
Tim Finke answered with a trey of his own on the next possession to ignite a 9-2 run that put Wright State ahead 38-31.
That was the Raiders’ largest lead of the first half, and Bryant was able to cut it to two on a Peter Kiss bank shot in the closing seconds.
That came immediately after a thunderous dunk by Tanner Holden, who led Wright State with 20 points in the first 20 minutes.
He was 6 for 9 from the floor and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. He also had five rebounds.
Grant Basilie added seven in the first half while Tim Finke and Andrew Welage added six apiece.
Kiss, the nation’s leading scorer at more than 25 points per game, had 10 for Bryant despite missing seven of his 10 shots.
