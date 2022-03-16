First Four: Wright State leads 44-42 at half

That came immediately after a thunderous dunk by Tanner Holden, who led Wright State with 20 points in the first 20 minutes.

He was 6 for 9 from the floor and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. He also had five rebounds.

Grant Basilie added seven in the first half while Tim Finke and Andrew Welage added six apiece.

Kiss, the nation’s leading scorer at more than 25 points per game, had 10 for Bryant despite missing seven of his 10 shots.