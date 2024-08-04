‘Full-circle moment’ for father-daughter bowling duo

But while Furnas, now 39, has been a mainstay on the lanes for decades — with numerous local and state tournament titles to her credit — her dad has spent most of his time behind the scenes. Greg Coulles spearheaded the efforts to make bowling a sanctioned high school sport in Ohio. His efforts paid off as not only is bowling an Ohio High School Athletic Association sport, but there are multiple divisions and more than 500 participating schools statewide.

“I wouldn’t have been able to bowl in high school if it wasn’t for my dad,” Furnas said.

Coulles also coached the Centerville High School team when it started as a club sport, before it was OHSAA sanctioned.

“It was kind of like my baby,” Coulles said of high school bowling.

While Coulles — who is currently the state rules interpreter for the sport of bowling and helps run both the district and state tournaments — was spending his time helping grow the game, his bowling ball was collecting dust.

“I didn’t pick up a ball for more than 20 years,” he said.

Coulles, now 75, has subbed occasionally in recent years but hadn’t bowled in a league in decades. That changed when he saw that Beaver-Vu Bowl was hosting a summer Cincinnati Reds League and his favorite doubles partner was available.

“The last time I bowled in a doubles league with my dad was the parent/child league at Centerville Lanes when I was about 8 years old,” Furnas said. “Talk about a full circle moment.”

There was a bit of role reversal this time around.

“She was definitely the better bowler of the two of us,” Coulles said with a smile.

“The game has changed and evolved so much, from equipment to ball reaction, now I’m helping him,” Furnas said. “It was a lot of fun, but he still has that competitive drive to win.”

And win they did as the father-daughter duo finished atop the standings in the 13-week, 9-pin, no-tap league.

“I really enjoyed it, it was great that we had the opportunity to bowl together again,” Coulles said. “I think we’ll have to try it again next year.”