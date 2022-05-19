Funeral service for Adreian Payne will take place in Dayton

The 2010 Jefferson High School graduate Payne, 31, will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. The funeral service will take place at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 1501 W. Third St. with Pastor Stacy Brewer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Thomasfunerals.com.

Payne led Jefferson to a state championship as a senior. He then played for Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a three-year starter who scored 1,232 points in his career. The Atlanta Hawks drafted Payne with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2014. He played four seasons in the NBA (2014-18).