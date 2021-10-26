Game times announced for Dayton’s men’s basketball schedule

The Dayton Flyers will open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena.
That game time was announced Tuesday, along with the times of other games that had not been announced.
Every game Dayton plays during the week at home will start at 7 p.m. Five of the six weekend home games will start in the afternoon.
Television information has not been announced for a number of games, including seven of the eight non-conference home games, and will be announced at a later date.
Dayton fans can see the team once before the regular season starts. The Flyers play Cedarville University at 7 p.m. Monday in an exhibition game.
Dayton men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule
Non-conference play
Mon., Nov. 1, Cedarville (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 9, Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 13, UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Weds., Nov. 17, Lipscomb, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 20, Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 25, Miami (Fla.)#, Noon, ESPN Networks
Fri., Nov. 26, Kansas or North Texas#, TBD, ESPN Networks
Sun., Nov. 28, Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona#, TBD, ESPN Networks
Weds., Dec. 1, Alabama, State, 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 4, Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Weds., Dec. 8, at SMU, 8 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 12, Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks
Sat. Dec. 18, at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 21, Southern, 7 p.m.
Atlantic 10 play
Thurs., Dec. 30, at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sun., Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure, Noon, CBS Sports Network
Weds., Jan. 5, VCU, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Jan. 8, at George Washington, Noon, NBC Universal
Tues., Jan. 11, Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Jan. 15, at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal
Weds., Jan. 19, Fordham, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 22, at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 28, Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Weds., Feb. 2, at VCU, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., Feb. 5, at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks
Weds., Feb. 9, Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 12, George Washington, 2 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 19, at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Weds., Feb. 23, Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 26, at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Tues., March 1, at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sat., March 5, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal
Wed.-Sun., March 9-13, Atlantic 10 Championship*
# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
* Tournament will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.