Game times announced for Dayton’s men’s basketball schedule

Caption
Dayton Basketball Fan Fest: Scrimmage highlights from Oct. 16, 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
TV info will be announced at later date

The Dayton Flyers will open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena.

That game time was announced Tuesday, along with the times of other games that had not been announced.

Every game Dayton plays during the week at home will start at 7 p.m. Five of the six weekend home games will start in the afternoon.

Television information has not been announced for a number of games, including seven of the eight non-conference home games, and will be announced at a later date.

Dayton fans can see the team once before the regular season starts. The Flyers play Cedarville University at 7 p.m. Monday in an exhibition game.

Dayton men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule

Non-conference play

Mon., Nov. 1, Cedarville (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 9, Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 13, UMass-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 17, Lipscomb, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20, Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 25, Miami (Fla.)#, Noon, ESPN Networks

Fri., Nov. 26, Kansas or North Texas#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Sun., Nov. 28, Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Weds., Dec. 1, Alabama, State, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4, Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Weds., Dec. 8, at SMU, 8 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 12, Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks

Sat. Dec. 18, at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 21, Southern, 7 p.m.

Atlantic 10 play

Thurs., Dec. 30, at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sun., Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure, Noon, CBS Sports Network

Weds., Jan. 5, VCU, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 8, at George Washington, Noon, NBC Universal

Tues., Jan. 11, Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 15, at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal

Weds., Jan. 19, Fordham, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22, at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28, Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Weds., Feb. 2, at VCU, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., Feb. 5, at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN Networks

Weds., Feb. 9, Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12, George Washington, 2 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19, at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 23, Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26, at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Tues., March 1, at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sat., March 5, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal

Wed.-Sun., March 9-13, Atlantic 10 Championship*

# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

* Tournament will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

