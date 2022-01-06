George Washington cleared to play Dayton on Saturday

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Thursday the postponements of two Saturday games, but Dayton’s game at George Washington was not among them.
The A-10 confirmed the noon game at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C., will be played. There will be no fans in attendance. George Washington announced Dec. 26 it will hold athletic events on campus without fans until Jan. 17 because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
This will be the first game for George Washington (4-8) since Dec. 13 when it beat Radford 67-58. It had one non-conference game on Dec. 22 against Maryland-Eastern Shore cancelled and its first three A-10 games against St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and Duquesne postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Through Wednesday, George Washington was one of five teams in the 14-team league that had yet to play a conference game.
The two games postponed Saturday are: Richmond at Fordham; and Saint Joseph’s at George Mason. Fordham and George Mason have COVID-19 issues.
Dayton (8-6) opened A-10 play Wednesday with a 53-52 loss to Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena.
Dayton beat George Washington 67-54 last season. The game was played at George Mason’s EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., instead of the Smith Center. Road closures around Washington and the threat of violent protests three days before Inauguration Day prompted the switch, which was announced five days before the game.
The Flyers ended a four-game losing streak in their last appearance at the Smith Center in 2019, rallying from a 22-point deficit to 72-66.
