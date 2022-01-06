George Washington cleared to play Dayton on Saturday

The A-10 confirmed the noon game at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C., will be played. There will be no fans in attendance. George Washington announced Dec. 26 it will hold athletic events on campus without fans until Jan. 17 because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

This will be the first game for George Washington (4-8) since Dec. 13 when it beat Radford 67-58. It had one non-conference game on Dec. 22 against Maryland-Eastern Shore cancelled and its first three A-10 games against St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and Duquesne postponed because of COVID-19 issues.