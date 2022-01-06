Wright State women’s basketball: Two games canceled due to COVID-19

The Wright State women’s basketball team’s Horizon League games against Youngstown State on Friday and Robert Morris on Sunday have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Due to positive cases within the program, the Raiders are not yet cleared for competition.
The Raiders (1-9 overall, 0-5 Horizon League) have had four games canceled and forfeited two others this season due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
Horizon League policy states that contests that are canceled due to COVID-19 are to be considered forfeits unless deemed a no contest by the Commissioner. League policy authorizes the Commissioner to deem a cancellation a no-contest when the involved institution can demonstrate that extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation. Given the surge in positive cases due to the Omicron variant, the Horizon League Council agreed that a high volume of breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals is considered extraordinary.
Pending a review, the Horizon League will make a determination on whether the games will be deemed forfeits or no contests.
Wright State is next scheduled to face Oakland at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.