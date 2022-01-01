Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton will not play Sunday after St. Bonaventure game postponed

caption arrowCaption
Highlights: Dayton's 3s in second half vs. Miami on Nov. 25, 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
13 minutes ago
Flyers haven’t played since Dec. 22

Sixteen hours after announcing their game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday was postponed but leaving open the possibility of playing another Atlantic 10 Conference team, the Dayton Flyers announced Saturday morning they will not play Sunday.

Dayton (8-5) will have to wait until at least Wednesday to play its first league game and first game of any sort since Dec. 22.

Dayton’s first two A-10 games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with its opponents. It did not play at Rhode Island on Thursday and will now have to find another date to play St. Bonaventure. Makeup dates have not been announced for either game.

Dayton’s next scheduled game is 7 p.m. Wednesday against Virginia Commonwealth (7-4) at UD Arena. VCU had its first two A-10 games against George Mason and Davidson postponed because of its own COVID-19 issues.

Five of the seven A-10 games scheduled for Thursday were postponed. In the only games played, Fordham won 69-61 at La Salle, and Saint Joseph’s won 83-56 at Richmond.

Explore» ARCHDEACON: Raiders’ rally brings a little joy to ‘miserable experience’ for Nagy

One other game scheduled for Sunday was postponed: La Salle at Rhode Island. That was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at La Salle.

For fans with tickets to Sunday’s postponed game, here’s what UD’s release said:

“Single-game Holiday ticket purchasers for Sunday’s game will be refunded or credited to our last remaining Holiday game vs. VCU on Wednesday on a first-come, first- served basis (limited to availability). It is the intention of the Atlantic 10 to reschedule postponed conference games. At the conclusion of the season the UD Arena Ticket Office will communicate with season ticket holders regarding refunds and credits, depending on if any games are eventually canceled.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7

In Other News
1
Utah vs. Ohio State: What to know about today’s Rose Bowl matchup
2
Dayton’s second A-10 game postponed
3
Archdeacon: Raiders’ rally brings a little joy to ‘miserable...
4
Cincinnati’s historic season ends with loss to Alabama
5
Cook scores career-high 29 to lift Dayton past Wright State

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top