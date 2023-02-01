Girls basketball: Alter begins quest for second straight state title in loaded region

Division I: Bellbrook beefed up its schedule with Division I teams and it paid off with a No. 1 seed. The Golden Eagles (17-3) defeated Greater Western Ohio Conference teams Beavercreek, Miamisburg, Wayne and Springboro. To win a district title, something they last did as a Division II team in 2018, the Golden Eagles will likely have to beat another GWOC team in Fairmont. The Firebirds (15-5) are the No. 5 seed.

Awaiting Bellbrook or Fairmont in the region semifinals would be unbeaten and top-ranked West Clermont.

The other two district final spots available to Dayton area teams on Feb. 25 at Cincinnati Princeton would be interesting matchups if the top seeds make it through. No. 2 Springboro (13-7), the GWOC champion, would meet No. 3 Beavercreek (13-7). The teams split this season and both final scores were in double digits. The other potential matchup is No. 4 Sidney (16-4), the Miami Valley League champion, and No. 6 Centerville (13-7).

Division III: This region could be wide open with Purcell Marian’s move to Division II.

Bethel (16-4) won its second straight Three Rivers Conference title to earn a No. 1 seed. Miami East (16-5) is a No. 2 seed and Preble Shawnee (16-5) is a No. 3 seed.

East Clinton, the other No. 1 seed, is a potential region semifinalist against Miami East. Bethel’s path to regionals would mean a district final victory over Cincinnati Country Day, a Division IV state semifinalist last year.

Division IV: The state’s top two ranked teams – No. 1 Tri-Village and No. 2 Fort Loramie – could be headed for a regional final showdown at 1 p.m. March 4 at Vandalia Butler.

Tri-Village (21-0) begins play at Versailles as a No. 1 seed and is trying to make it back to state for the second time and first time since 2012. Fort Loramie (18-1) begins play at Sidney as a No. 1 seed and has made 11 trips to state and won three titles, most recently in 2021.

Legacy Christian (15-3) is the third No. 1 seed and starts its tournament trail at Monroe.