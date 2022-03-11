Girls basketball: Alter blasts Bishop Hartley to advance to D-II state final

The Knights jumped out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 69-33 victory over Columbus Bishop Hartley in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday night at UD Arena.

Sophomore Riley Smith scored 19 points and freshman Maddie Moody added 14 for Alter, which never trailed in the game. The Knights led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock.