Girls basketball: Alter blasts Bishop Hartley to advance to D-II state final

DAYTON — The Alter High School girls basketball team is win one away from a Division II state championship.
The Knights jumped out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 69-33 victory over Columbus Bishop Hartley in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday night at UD Arena.
Sophomore Riley Smith scored 19 points and freshman Maddie Moody added 14 for Alter, which never trailed in the game. The Knights led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock.
Hartley finished its season 20-7.
The Knights (27-1) advanced to play Thornville Sheridan in the D-II state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. The Generals beat Norton 68-60 in triple overtime to advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Alter is making its ninth state tournament appearance since 2002. The Knights previously won state championships in 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2010 and 2014.
