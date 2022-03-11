Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Girls basketball: Alter blasts Bishop Hartley to advance to D-II state final

Alter High School sophomore Riley Smith drives past Bishop Hartley junior Ella Brandewie during their game on Thursday night at UD Arena. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Credit: Name Test

caption arrowCaption
Alter High School sophomore Riley Smith drives past Bishop Hartley junior Ella Brandewie during their game on Thursday night at UD Arena. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
26 minutes ago

DAYTON — The Alter High School girls basketball team is win one away from a Division II state championship.

The Knights jumped out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 69-33 victory over Columbus Bishop Hartley in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday night at UD Arena.

Sophomore Riley Smith scored 19 points and freshman Maddie Moody added 14 for Alter, which never trailed in the game. The Knights led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock.

Hartley finished its season 20-7.

The Knights (27-1) advanced to play Thornville Sheridan in the D-II state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. The Generals beat Norton 68-60 in triple overtime to advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Alter is making its ninth state tournament appearance since 2002. The Knights previously won state championships in 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2010 and 2014.

In Other News
1
Boys basketball: Alter closes on 9-0 to reach Division II regional...
2
Atlantic 10 tournament: Dayton will play UMass on Friday
3
Wright State to host NCAA Selection Show party Sunday
4
A-10 tournament notes: Dayton hopes November tournament experience pays...
5
Dayton awaits result of GW-UMass game in A-10 tournament

About the Author

Michael Cooper
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top