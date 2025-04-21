Girls basketball: Dayton Christian taps former Middletown mentor as next coach

“Basketball has always been a vehicle for ministry, and the Dayton Christian opportunity affords me the autonomy to empower young ladies in this game centered in the principles of Christ,” Roe said in a news release.

Roe, who coaches the Under-13 Sports City Angels AAU team, was the head coach of the Middletown High School girls team for the past five seasons.

The Middies were win-less in 2021 but improved to five wins the following season and won eight or nine games each of the last three seasons.

Coming off a 4-16 season, the Warriors are set to join the Southwestern Buckeye League next season after finishing third in the Metro Buckeye Conference last season.

Their last winning season came in 2021 when they were 11-10.

“We are excited about the future of our girls basketball program under Coach Roe’s leadership,” DCS director of athletics Luke Hurst said. “His heart for athletes’ spiritual development aligns perfectly with our mission and his dedication to the sport will no doubt result in a new level of play on the court.”

Roe, who will be joined on the staff by his wife, Heidi, is a 25-year veteran of the coaching profession, including 20 leading girls programs.

“I’ve always been intentional in striving to live a life of spiritual excellence wherever I’ve coached,” Roe said. “This position allows me to mentor student-athlete believers and help strengthen their faith through my own personal walk.”