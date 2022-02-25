Girls basketball: District finals set for Friday, Saturday

The Cougars (24-0) are led by K.K. Bransford, the reigning Ohio Ms. Basketball. Bransford averages 21.8 points, 5 assists and 2.4 steals. She is headed to Notre Dame where she will join Fairmont graduate Maddy Westbeld.

Tincher guided Bellbrook (23-2) to the Division II final four in 2012 and 2018.

“If we were in DII, I think this team right here would be just like those others that made a statement – I really do,” Tincher said. “But it is what it is, and we can’t complain about it. We just have to keep moving the program forward.”

Springboro (20-5) faces Mason (23-2) at 3 p.m. in a rematch of last year at districts when the Comets won 60-44 with good perimeter shooting to complement 6-foot-6 center Kyla Oldacre’s 13 points and 10 rebounds. Oldacre, who will also play in the McDonald’s All-American game March 29 in Chicago, averages 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and shoots 56.9 percent. Oldacre is headed south to play at Miami.

“She’s a mountain,” Springboro coach Tom Benjamin said. “We have to be able to guard her and be able to play the perimeter shooters. And their defense is always a factor.”

Centerville (20-5) faces Winton Woods (24-1) and Oregon-bound All-American Chance Gray, formerly of Lakota West, in the 1 p.m. game. Gray averages 26.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals.

Princeton (22-3) and Lakota East (15-9) meet in the other game at 11 at Lakota East. The Vikings are not permitted to play on their home court. Princeton knocked off MND in December but later had to forfeit because of using an ineligible player.

Division II: Alter, Trotwood-Madison and Eaton will be in action Friday night at Mason High School.

Highly regarded Alter (23-1) is back at districts for the first time since winning its third straight state title in 2017. The Knights face Cincinnati Indian Hill (18-6) at 5 p.m.

Trotwood (11-10) is on a run and faces Hamilton Badin (19-6) in the night’s final game at 9. Eaton (12-13) knocked off top-seeded Carroll and will face Cincinnati Summit Country Day (18-5) in the middle game at 7 p.m..

Division III: The top three Cincinnati seeds advanced to Saturday’s district finals at Springfield High School to face two of the top three Miami Valley seeds and upstart Preble Shawnee. The Arrows, a No. 7 seed, knocked off top-seeded Arcanum in the district semifinals.

The Arrows face East Clinton (19-4) in the middle game at 1 p.m.. Greenon (22-3) draws highly regarded Cincinnati Purcell Marian (22-1) in the 11 a.m. game. Purcell’s only loss came against Summit Country Day. And Waynesville (20-4) takes on Cincinnati Mariemont (21-4) at 3 p.m.

Division IV: All season it has seemed that top-ranked and defending state champion Fort Loramie (23-1) and second-ranked Tri-Village (23-2) have been on a collision course. They are two victories from meeting in the regional final.

On Saturday in the district finals at Troy High School, Tri-Village faces Fayetteville Perry (12-10) at 11 a.m., followed by Russia (20-5) and Cincinnati Country Day (18-5) at 1 p.m., then Fort Loramie and surprising Bradford (16-9) at 3 p.m.