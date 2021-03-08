Girls basketball state tournament pairings

State champions will be crowned this week in girls basketball in Divisions I, II, III and IV at UD Arena.
Tickets for the games, in conjunction with policies set by UD and Montgomery County Public Health, will be capped at 650 to the fans of each school for their team’s state semifinal games. The athletic director at each school will distribute purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Tickets for Division IV and III state semifinals go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for DII and DI state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Ticket allotments for the championship games also will be 650 per school.
Below is the schedule:
All games at University of Dayton Arena
Home Team Listed First
Division IV
Convoy Crestview (23-3) vs. Fort Loramie (27-1), Thursday, 11 a.m.
Waterford (20-6) vs. McDonald (23-2), Thursday, 2 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (26-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 2 p.m.
Division II
Dayton Carroll (20-4) vs. Napoleon (24-1), Friday, 11 a.m.
McArthur Vinton County (25-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Friday, 2 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 5 p.m.
Division I
Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-3) vs. Newark (26-1), Friday, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (16-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 8:30 p.m.