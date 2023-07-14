Goecke finishes tied for 3rd at Ohio Amateur

Tyler Goecke of Xenia earned the best finish for an area player Friday in a tie for third at the 117th Ohio Amateur Championship at Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland.

Goecke, a Carroll High graduate and two-time Horizon League player of the year at Wright State, struggled on his final nine of the 72-hole tournament to finish at 1-under par in a tie with three others. Goecke made four back-nine bogeys and two birdies in his round to shoot 74. Goecke will play his final year of college golf at North Carolina.

Andrew Bailey, a former Cleveland State player from Shaker Heights, shot 72 Friday and finished at 8-under par for a two-shot victory on his home course. Drew Salyers, an Indiana senior from Howard, Ohio, shot 70 to finish second at 6-under.

Goecke’s former WSU teammate, Mikkel Mathiesen of Denmark, shot 73 Friday and finished tied for 12th at 1-over par. Shane Ochs, also from Carroll and WSU, shot 76 to finish tied for 20th at 5-over. Alter High School senior Davis Gochenouer, the defending Division II state champion, shot his second straight 73 to finish tied for 28th at 9-over.

U.S. Amateur qualifier: Moraine Country Club plays host to a 36-hole qualifying event Monday with the best scorers qualifying for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship on August 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.

Springboro and Kent State’s Jordan Gilkison will attempt to qualify for a second straight year. Gilkison, the 2020 Division I state high school champion and 2022 Ohio Open winner, shot a pair of 74s last year in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur and did not qualify for match play.

Former Centerville and Wright State golfer Austin Sipe is back in the amateur ranks after a multi-year professional stint. Former Dayton golfer Nicolas Paxson qualified in 2015 but was also an alternate last year and the winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Championship. Also in the field are Bryce Haney (Wayne and Wright State), the 2021 Metropolitan Champion; Alter’s Davis Gochenouer; Jeff Scohy, the 2010 Metropolitan Champion and multiple-time Miami Valley Golf Association Player of the Year, and defending Metropolitan Champion Mikkel Mathiesen.