Goecke surges into Metro lead

Goecke, a Carroll High School graduate, was a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year for the Raiders. He transferred to Illinois this past season for his fifth year and finished tied for second in the NCAA championships.

Timmy Hollenbeck, the Horizon League freshman of the year this past season for the Raiders, also shot 65 Friday and is in second place at 7-under. Hollenbeck, from Mason, made seven birdies and one bogey on the par-3 No. 8.

Aiden Wilhelm, in third place at 4-under, and Wright State senior Brock Rumpke, in fourth at 3-under, each shot a second-round 69. The only other under-par round was a 70 by Scott Thompson who is tied for 10th at 1-over.

The cut fell at 9-over and 36 players made the cut. Tee times begin Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and conclude with the leaders teeing off at 9:31. Admission is free.