Goecke surges into Metro lead

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago
Tyler Goecke took control of the 102nd Metropolitan Championship Friday at Miami Valley Golf Club.

Goecke surged to the lead with a second-round 6-under par 65 and has yet to make a bogey. Goecke shot 67 Thursday and sat one shot behind Conner Lash, his former head coach at Wright State. Lash shot 82 Friday to slide to 6-over par and in a tie for 21st.

Goecke, a Carroll High School graduate, was a two-time Horizon League Player of the Year for the Raiders. He transferred to Illinois this past season for his fifth year and finished tied for second in the NCAA championships.

Timmy Hollenbeck, the Horizon League freshman of the year this past season for the Raiders, also shot 65 Friday and is in second place at 7-under. Hollenbeck, from Mason, made seven birdies and one bogey on the par-3 No. 8.

Aiden Wilhelm, in third place at 4-under, and Wright State senior Brock Rumpke, in fourth at 3-under, each shot a second-round 69. The only other under-par round was a 70 by Scott Thompson who is tied for 10th at 1-over.

The cut fell at 9-over and 36 players made the cut. Tee times begin Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and conclude with the leaders teeing off at 9:31. Admission is free.

