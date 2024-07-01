Golf: Butler grad logs first top 10 finish in fourth pro tournament

The 23-year-old shot a 64 in the opening round then a 65 on Friday to make the cut for the first time since he turned pro last month, but he ultimately finished tied for fourth in the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.

Greaser shot a 63 on Saturday before finishing with a 71 on Sunday.

A Butler High School grad, Greaser was a four-time All-ACC golfer at North Carolina and a second-team All-American this season.

He was the two-time GWOC Golfer of the Year for the Aviators, the top-ranked player in Ohio as a senior and won the Ohio Amateur in 2020.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA’s developmental tour.