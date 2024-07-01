BreakingNews
Golf: Butler grad logs first top 10 finish in fourth pro tournament

Credit: AP

Pro golfer Austin Greaser achieved a couple of milestones over the weekend.

The Vandalia native made it to the weekend for the first time and logged his first top 10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 23-year-old shot a 64 in the opening round then a 65 on Friday to make the cut for the first time since he turned pro last month, but he ultimately finished tied for fourth in the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.

Greaser shot a 63 on Saturday before finishing with a 71 on Sunday.

A Butler High School grad, Greaser was a four-time All-ACC golfer at North Carolina and a second-team All-American this season.

He was the two-time GWOC Golfer of the Year for the Aviators, the top-ranked player in Ohio as a senior and won the Ohio Amateur in 2020.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA’s developmental tour.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

