Great Midwest Athletic Conference plans to play fall contact sports in spring

By David Jablonski

The Great Midwest Athletic Conference, which includes Cedarville University, became the latest conference to postpone its fall sports season Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference announced it plans to play football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball in the spring of 2021. Cedarville fields teams in all those sports, except football.

The Great Midwest does plan to have a cross country season this fall. The conference championship meet is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Tiffin University.

“Additionally,” the Great Midwest announced, “engagement in all sports, including golf and tennis competition, will be permitted in the fall by institutions as they are able to meet NCAA, national, and local health and safety guidelines.”

Cedarville has been a member of the Great Midwest, a NCAA Division II conference, since 2013.

