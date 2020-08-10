Report: Big Ten football season will be canceled

Breaking News

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
Coronavirus concerns cited

Big Ten football will be canceled for 2020 according to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic led the league’s presidents and chancellors to vote not to have fall sports this year.

The move came less than a week after revised schedules were published and teams began full practices.

The new schedule called for Ohio State to open the season Sept. 3 at Illinois.

Saturday the MId-American Conference became the first Football Bowl Subdivision league to call off fall sports.

That followed the same decision by the Pioneer Football League in the FCS and North Coast Athletic Conference in Division III.

