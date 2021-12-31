Green Bay at Wright State: What to know about Saturday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.3

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.2

C.J. Wilbourn 6-7 Jr. F/C 1.6

Probable Green Bay starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Emmanuel Ansong 6-4 Jr. F 12.3

Kamari McGee 6-0 Fr. G 9.3

Japannah Kellogg III 6-8 Fr. F 7.3

Lucas Stieber 6-3 Fr. G 5.4

Cade Meyer 6-8 Fr. F 5.3

About Wright State: Associate head coach Clint Sargent will be acting head coach for a second straight game because head coach Scott Nagy is home under COVID-19 protocols. “This will be a new challenge for our staff because this was such an emotional buildup and high,” Sargent said of Thursday’s 80-75 victory over Milwaukee. “Can we get ourselves back to neutral and handle this in a mature way where we are ready with the same edge? Can we do that again Saturday? Because that’s where coach is at his best, kind of steering that ship.” … COVID protocols also means C.J. Wilbourn will likely start his second straight game in place of freshman A.J. Braun. Wilbourn had six points and five rebounds against Milwaukee in almost 14 minutes. “The raw effort he gives was huge because he was fearless, he was leaving it out there,” Sargent said. … The Raiders, who lost five straight games in November, are going for their fourth straight victory. … Tanner Holden scored 22 points against Milwaukee and has scored 20 or more in seven games this season.

About Green Bay: Head coach Will Ryan is the son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan. Will Ryan coached one year at Division II Wheeling before going to Green Bay. … The Phoenix finish a season-long five-game road trip at the Nutter Center following a 79-74 loss at Northern Kentucky on Thursday. … Freshman guard Kamari McGee made his fourth straight start Thursday and led the Phoenix with 15 points. … Another freshman guard, Lucas Steiber, returned to action Thursday and came off the bench to contribute nine points and eight rebounds. … The Phoenix’s roster consists of seven freshmen, five sophomores and one junior. … Donovan Ivory, who averages 10.6 points, did not play at Northern Kentucky.

Next game: The Raiders play UIC at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center.