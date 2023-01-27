Green Bay at Wright State: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 552-314 overall and 142-74 in seven years at Wright State. Green Bay assistant Freddie Owens is in his second game as interim coach after the firing of Will Ryan.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Blake Sisley 6-9 So. F 2.6

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 13.3

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 8.0

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.7

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 19.1

Probable Green Bay starters

Cade Meyer 6-8 So. F 11.1

Brock Heffner 6-8 Fr. F 8.2

Randy Tucker 6-4 Jr. G 7.9

Clarence Cummings III 6-5 So. F 10.0

Garren Davis 6-4 Jr. G 6.8

About Wright State: The Raiders tied their season high in 3′s by going 10 of 26 against Milwaukee on Thursday. They went 10 of 20 against Northwestern Ohio. … Noel had averaged 18.3 points in his previous seven games before going scoreless for the first time this season against the Panthers. … The Raiders had one of their best offensive showings of the year in a 99-67 win in the first meeting at Green Bay on Jan. 12. Noel had 32 points, one off the program’s freshman record, and 12 rebounds. They shot 71.9%. They also hit 74.1% against Defiance this season, which is the only other time they’ve topped 70% since at least 2006-07 (online records only go back that far). … Green Bay’s Hefner and Wright State’s Huibregtse were teammates at Grafton (Wis.) High School. … The Raiders swept the two Wisconsin teams on the road for the first time since 2012-13. That’s also the last time they won all four games against the pair.

About Green Bay: Everyone following the Horizon League knew Will Ryan was on the hot seat, but getting axed before the end of his third year was a surprise. Taking over for the respected Linc Darner in 2020, the son of legendary coach Bo Ryan installed a slow-down style that turned the once competitive Phoenix into one of the worst programs in the country. GB was 360th out of 363 teams in the NET rankings when he was fired Tuesday. He still had three years left on his contract and leaves with a 15-61 record. … The Phoenix have lost 12 straight games, including a 68-50 setback at Northern Kentucky on Thursday. … GB’s road record is 0-12. Its only wins are against IUPUI and Kansas City. Three of its losses have been to Utah Valley, Queens University (N.C.) and St. Thomas (Minn.).

Next game: The Raiders will play six of their final eight regular-season games on the road, beginning at Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Thursday.