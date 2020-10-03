Greenon’s fourth quarter comeback seals OHC South title

As the seconds ticked off the clock at Don Nock Field in Jamestown, Greenon High School football coach Josh Wooten turned to the visiting crowd and lifted his left index finger into the air — the Knights were Ohio Heritage Conference South Division champions for the second straight season.
Trailing 20-7 at the half, the Knights scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Greeneview 21-20 in a matchup of unbeaten OHC South teams.
“Our backs were against the wall,” said Knights coach Josh Wooten. “We were facing some adversity. Our kids responded. They did a great job. They did what we asked. It just goes to show that the preparation we put in all week pays off.”
Greenon senior quarterback Evan Davis went 23-for-31 for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Clay Hough caught nine passes for 124 yards and two TDs for the Knights (5-1, 5-0). The Knights lost to OHC North champion Mechanicsburg 41-7 in Week 1, but bounced back with five straight wins to end the regular season.
“It was a great team effort,” Wooten said. “I’m proud of our kids and I’m proud of our staff. I’m excited for our community. This hasn’t happened except for maybe once or twice in the history of Greenon. The kids believe in what we’re doing and that’s half the battle. It makes everything else easier.”
In the fourth quarter, Davis hit Hough for a 19-yard TD with 11:14 remaining to bring the Knights within one score at 20-14.
After holding the Rams to a three-and-out on their next possession, the Knights drove 56 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 3-yard run by Stewart to take the lead for good.
Three plays later, Greenon’s Mason Vawter intercepted Cole Dehaven’s pass to give the ball back to the Knights offense on Greeneview’s 27-yard line.
“It was big,” Wooten said. “Mason is just a heck of a football player. He’s the type of kid who will do anything and everything for you.”
Greenon junior running back Trevor Stewart rushed 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He teamed with senior Kameron Cox (97 total yards) to establish the Knights run game.
“It takes some dudes and we’ve got two of them,” Wooten said. “I’m glad they’re on our side. They did a great job. They’ve asked for the ball, week-in and week-out. They said we’re going to tote the rock for you and win you a championship. That’s what they did. Obviously, they can’t do what they did without our offensive line. It takes a team effort.”
Greenon drove the ball to the Rams two-yard line, but Davis' pass to Hough was incomplete. The nine-play drive shaved nearly four minutes off the clock and pinned the Rams deep in their own territory. Four plays later, they turned the ball over on downs, sealing the win for the Knights.
The first half belonged to Greeneview. The Rams took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 75-yard run by Jayden Dehaven.
Greenon responded with a 14-yard TD pass from Davis to Hough to take a 7-6 lead.
On the next play from scrimmage, Cole Dehaven hit Craig Finley for an 80-yard TD to take a 13-7 lead. Dehaven found Caleb Allen down the sideline for a 58-yard TD to give the Rams a 20-7 halftime lead.
“The kids battled hard,” said Rams coach Ryan Haines. “We didn’t finish as strong as we would like, obviously. That’s a credit to the Greenon coaching staff and kids for battling all the way through. We had a two touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter of a championship game and you feel good. They got us on our heels a little bit and we didn’t execute as well as we should’ve. You just have to tip the cap to them and their kids.”