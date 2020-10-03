Greenon’s fourth quarter comeback seals OHC South title

In the fourth quarter, Davis hit Hough for a 19-yard TD with 11:14 remaining to bring the Knights within one score at 20-14.

After holding the Rams to a three-and-out on their next possession, the Knights drove 56 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 3-yard run by Stewart to take the lead for good.

Three plays later, Greenon’s Mason Vawter intercepted Cole Dehaven’s pass to give the ball back to the Knights offense on Greeneview’s 27-yard line.

“It was big,” Wooten said. “Mason is just a heck of a football player. He’s the type of kid who will do anything and everything for you.”

Greenon junior running back Trevor Stewart rushed 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He teamed with senior Kameron Cox (97 total yards) to establish the Knights run game.

“It takes some dudes and we’ve got two of them,” Wooten said. “I’m glad they’re on our side. They did a great job. They’ve asked for the ball, week-in and week-out. They said we’re going to tote the rock for you and win you a championship. That’s what they did. Obviously, they can’t do what they did without our offensive line. It takes a team effort.”

Greenon drove the ball to the Rams two-yard line, but Davis' pass to Hough was incomplete. The nine-play drive shaved nearly four minutes off the clock and pinned the Rams deep in their own territory. Four plays later, they turned the ball over on downs, sealing the win for the Knights.

The first half belonged to Greeneview. The Rams took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 75-yard run by Jayden Dehaven.

Greenon responded with a 14-yard TD pass from Davis to Hough to take a 7-6 lead.

On the next play from scrimmage, Cole Dehaven hit Craig Finley for an 80-yard TD to take a 13-7 lead. Dehaven found Caleb Allen down the sideline for a 58-yard TD to give the Rams a 20-7 halftime lead.

“The kids battled hard,” said Rams coach Ryan Haines. “We didn’t finish as strong as we would like, obviously. That’s a credit to the Greenon coaching staff and kids for battling all the way through. We had a two touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter of a championship game and you feel good. They got us on our heels a little bit and we didn’t execute as well as we should’ve. You just have to tip the cap to them and their kids.”