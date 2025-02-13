Hamilton High School pair, kicker from Tipp invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Johnson was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year last fall and made the All-Big Ten first team after leading the league in rushing yards.

A 6-foot, 225-pounder, he ran 1,537 yards on 240 carries to lead the Big Ten last season and finished his career sixth in career rushing yards at Iowa.

He made an immediate impact in Iowa City, running for 779 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman then added 463 yards in 2023 season before blossoming into a star last fall when he scored 21 touchdowns on the ground and caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more scores.

A 6-4, 220-pound safety, Verdon made 134 tackles and three interceptions at Iowa State, where he redshirted in 2021 and saw his second season cut short by injury before starting nine games in 2023 and earning honorable mention All-Big 12 status.

He made the All-Big 12 second team last fall when he was second on the team with 76 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and a sack with an interception and five pass breakups.

The combine is set to begin Feb. 24 and last into the following weekend.

Tippecanoe grad Ben Sauls was also invited after being one of the nation’s top kickers last season at Pittsburgh.

He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and selected to the Pro Football Focus All-America season after making 21 of 24 field goals and all 44 of his PAT kicks.

Sauls tied the school record with a 58-yard field goal against California and made 57-yarders against Boston College and Toledo.

He was recognized as one of the Groza stars of the week Sept. 11 after making the game-winning 35-yard field goal at Cincinnati and ended up third in all-time kick scoring at Pitt with 278 points (52 field goals and 122 PATs).

That is good for fifth among all players to play for the Panthers.

University of Cincinnati products Corey Kiner, Luke Kandra and John Williams were also invited to the combine along with 15 players from Ohio State: TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin, Josh Simmons, Ty Hamilton, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams, Cody Simon, Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, Lathan Ransom and Will Howard.