Hamilton native, multiple Buckeyes claim Big Ten football awards

Joining him on the first-team offense are Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin (coaches only) and guard/tackle Donovan Jackson and receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith was also named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, becoming the second freshman to win that award (Rondale Moore, Purdue, 2018) and the second winner from Ohio State after Marvin Harrison Jr. claimed the honor the last two seasons.

Smith also became the 11th Ohio State player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, joining running back Robert Smith, offensive tackle Korey Stringer, offensive tackle Orlando Pace, linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer, running back Maurice Clarett, quarterback Terrelle Pryor, quarterback Braxton Miller, quarterback J.T. Barrett, running back Mike Weber and quarterback C.J. Stroud.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore safety Caleb Downs was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and to the all-conference first team along with fellow Buckeye safety Lathan Ransom (coaches only), linebacker Cody Simon (media) and defensive end J.T. Tuimolau (coaches).

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, defensive end Jack Sawyer and linebacker Cody Simon received second-team notice while cornerback Denzel Burke, receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams made either the media or coaches third team.