Hartman leads area contigent into regional cross country

“It takes the pressure off the 3-4-5 runners quite a bit when you can go 1-2 in a lot of the meets,” Brouhard said.

Oakwood finished second at state last year for its highest finish and beat Waynesville by four points to win regionals. This year the teams tied at the Southwestern Buckeye League meet, but Oakwood won the trophy based on a better finish by their sixth runner. Waynesville beat Oakwood by eight points to win last Saturday’s district meet.

“When we look at regionals on paper they project ahead of us,” Brouhard said. “So we’re kind of running from behind, but we like where we’re at. A couple things just have to go our way.”

Filling in behind the top two this year are junior Katy Butler and sophomores Gabriella Kimbrough, Neave Lynch and Floey Biteau.

“Those kids run best when they’re running in a pack,” Brouhard said. “That’s something we intentionally coach because we think they just get some energy feeding off that pack. And then on that third mile just open it up and whoever’s feeling good take off and make your move.”

Centerville girls led by defending champ: Mia Robillard knew what it was like last year to stand on the top of the podium with her team after big meets. But she couldn’t quite reach the top step when the individual medals were awarded.

Then at state she beat runners she had been finishing behind all season to win the Division I individual crown by 1.3 seconds over teammate Emma Bucher, who now runs for Ohio State. Robillard, a junior, ran the fourth-best time in Division I in the state this year and the best in Southwest Ohio.

“She’s a more consistent runner, and she’s learning how to race and how to navigate herself in racing situations,” Elks coach David Dobson said. “She’s racing extremely well, and I have a lot of confidence that she’ll be where she needs to be to race her best and be prepared mentally and physically.”

Robillard also plays soccer for Centerville, which won Thursday night to advance to Tuesday’s district final. Last year after winning state she played that night in a soccer regional final.

The Elks are the defending team champion and have won five titles since 2014. But this year Dobson said Loveland is a solid favorite to win state.

“We are focused on trying to run our best race,” he said. “We’ve lost some that maybe we should’ve won and won some where we should have on paper lost. So I think all we want to do is give ourselves a shot, and I think we’re in that conversation.”

Alter boys return to regionals: From 1995 to 2010, the Alter boys team went to eight state meets, won in 1996 and finished second in ‘97 and ‘99. But 2010 was their last trip to regionals.

Last week at districts the Knights placed seventh by 13 points for the final spot in Division II. A few seconds here or there and the Knights would be at home.

“I said you’re very capable of getting that seventh spot, but so are three or four other teams,” fourth-year coach Austin Borton said. “I said if I was coaching any of those other teams I would tell those kids the same thing – very capable, you’re going to have to push yourself more than you ever have. We knew it was something they could attain if everything went to plan.”

The plan was for senior Daniel Parillo to lead the team out fast in the first mile. From there, she told them it was about who wanted it more, who stayed focused and positive and who held their position.

“They peaked at the right time, they had the race of their lives when it mattered most and we’re just really proud of them for that,” she said.

Borton said the team’s belief and extra work needed to advance began when Benjamin Kawaja qualified for regionals the past two years.

“Seeing that opportunity really motivated them,” Borton said. “They saw how exciting it can be and what’s out there.”

Only four of the 13 teams competing Saturday will advance to regionals.

“We’re letting them soak it all in and enjoy these moments, because these are going to be some great memories for them,” Borton said. “On Saturday we’ll tell them they have nothing to lose.”