High school basketball: Alter girls win to advance to regional final

She also had a putback to put the Knights back up seven midway through the third quarter after a solid start to the second half by the Braves then scored in the lane shortly thereafter to push the difference back to 10 at 27-17.

That was the last serious challenge Indian Hill could mount as the Braves’ season ended at 20-6.

“I thought it was a slugfest,” Alter co-head coach Christina Hart said. “Both teams were physical, well-prepared. Obviously, had scouted each other well.

“I really thought that Maddie just stepped up big time. It’s obvious she’s been in this setting before. She played with composure. She led us, she helped those young kids. So I was thrilled.”

The Knights controlled the game from start to finish.

Alter methodically built an 11-0 lead before Indian Hill got on the board with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

The Knights led 14-4 at the end of the first, but Indian Hill scored the first seven points of the second quarter to draw within three.

Moody ended that run by scoring on back-to-back trips, including a 3-pointer, to put the Knights back up eight with under two minutes to go in the half.

After another Indian Hill basket, Izzie Arcuri made one of two free throws for Alter to set the halftime score at 20-13.

The Braves got within five a couple of times in the second half, but Alter would not let them get closer.

McNicholas beats Urbana to set up grudge match with Alter

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Urbana 60-48 in the nightcap despite 26 points by Hillclimbers star Peyton Mounce.

The Hillclimbers fell behind 14-2 early and were down 18-7 at the end of the first quarter but mounted a challenge early in the second on the right hand of Mounce, who entered the game already having scored 2,000 career points.

After not scoring in the first, the 5-10 senior wing poured in 14 in the second quarter, including eight in a 10-0 run that drew Urbana within a point early in the frame.

The Rockets scored the next four before another basket by Mounce, and they were able to open up a seven-point lead just before halftime.

Ali Strange hit a 3-pointer for the Rockets to start the second half, and the Hillclimbers trailed by double digits most of the rest of the way.

They made one last push midway through the fourth quarter when they scored five straight points on a 3-pointer by Alex Dixon and a put-back by Brylee Spriggs that made it 49-40, but the Rockets came back with five quick points of their own to end the rally with under three minutes to go.

“Peyton’s had a great year,” Urbana head coach Amanda Mounce said of her daughter, who led the CBC in scoring (26.3 ppg.) and rebounding (11.1) and was named Kenton Trail Division Player of the Year. “Watching her grow and be a leader and just take this team and put it on her back and say, ‘You know, we’re going to reach our goals.’ And it’s been fun to watch her this year and sit back and let her more or less lead this team instead of being so hard on her like I have in the past, but allow her to do it. It’s been a fun ride.”

When Mounce fouled out in the final seconds, she received an ovation from fans of both teams and a teary-eyed hug from the head coach.

Mia Nienaber led the Rockets with 21 points while Jordan Wheatley added 16 and Grace McCafferty had 10.

With the win, McNicholas earned a third matchup this season with Alter.

The Knights won 56-52 at home Jan. 4 but lost 56-53 in Cincinnati on Feb. 1.

The rubber match is scheduled for 7:30 Saturday night back at Butler High School with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.