High school basketball: Here are all 20 state champions in Dayton-area girls basketball history

The Ohio high school girls basketball tournament begins today at UD Arena.
» Girls basketball: Tri-Village seniors ready for state experience
We went into the archives for a look at all girls basketball state champions from the seven-county Dayton area. Here’s the list:
|Year
|School
|Division
|2022
|Alter
|II
|2017
|Alter
|II
|2016
|Alter
|II
|2015
|Lakota West
|I
|2015
|Alter
|II
|2013
|Fairmont
|I
|2008
|Alter
|II
|2005
|Chaminade Julienne
|I
|2003
|Beavercreek
|I
|2003
|Chaminade Julienne
|II
|2001
|Beavercreek
|I
|2000
|Mason
|I
|1999
|Chaminade Julienne
|II
|1998
|Hamilton Badin
|II
|1995
|Beavercreek
|I
|1993
|Urbana
|II
|1992
|Urbana
|II
|1991
|Dunbar
|II
|1986
|Bethel
|III
|1977
|Springfield North
|I
In Other News
1
A-10 tournament diary: Day 2 in Brooklyn
2
Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about today’s game
3
‘Unbelievable’ Hawley powers Preble Shawnee into regional final for...
4
Boys basketball: Centerville holds off Elder to reach regional final
5
Saint Joseph’s coach: Dayton ‘deepest, most talented team’ in A-10