High school basketball: Here are all 20 state champions in Dayton-area girls basketball history

Sports
12 minutes ago

The Ohio high school girls basketball tournament begins today at UD Arena.

» Girls basketball: Tri-Village seniors ready for state experience

We went into the archives for a look at all girls basketball state champions from the seven-county Dayton area. Here’s the list:

YearSchoolDivision
2022AlterII
2017AlterII
2016AlterII
2015Lakota WestI
2015AlterII
2013FairmontI
2008AlterII
2005Chaminade JulienneI
2003BeavercreekI
2003Chaminade JulienneII
2001BeavercreekI
2000MasonI
1999Chaminade JulienneII
1998Hamilton BadinII
1995BeavercreekI
1993UrbanaII
1992UrbanaII
1991DunbarII
1986BethelIII
1977Springfield NorthI

