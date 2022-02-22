HIgh School Basketball: Tuesday’s tournament schedule

Below is tonight’s boys basketball tournament schedule involving area teams:
DIVISION I
at Lakota West
Loveland vs. Middleotwn, 7:15 p.m.
at West Clermont
Winton Woods vs. Lakota East, 6 p.m.
Lakota West vs. Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.
at Butler
Belmont vs. Centerville, 6 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
at Centerville
Fairmont vs. Stebbins, 5:30 p.m.
Springboro vs. Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.
DIVISION II
at Mason
Ross vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m.
at Springfield
Urbana vs. Trotwood-Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Graham vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
at Trent Arena, Kettering
Greenville vs. Alter, 5:30 p.m.
Milton-Union vs. Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
at Northmont
Indian Lake vs. Arcanum, 5:30 p.m.
Dayton Christian vs. West Liberty-Salem, 7 p.m.
DIVISION IV
at Piqua
Ansonia vs. Jackson Center, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Loramie vs. Troy Christian, 7 p.m.
at Troy
East Dayton vs. Tri-Village, 6 p.m.
Franklin Monroe vs. Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
