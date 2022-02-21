High School Bowling: Some surprise finishes at sectional tournament

Wiggins advancing to the district as an individual was not on the radar, but Cox wasn’t as surprised as his rookie bowler with the outcome.

“The biggest thing with Aiden is that no matter what we suggest, he is willing to try,” Cox said. “He’s like a sponge, he doesn’t forget stuff. Once he figures things out, he is able to draw on that experience.”

Wiggins, who previously played football and basketball, was planning to take a break from athletics until he saw that his school had a bowling team.

“I wanted to try something different,” he said.

At the urging of his grandmother, Wiggins decided to give bowling a try.

The early part of the season was rough with the 14-year-old starting with a traditional delivery before switching to a two-hander. His average hovered in the 130 or 140 range as he resigned himself to bowl on the junior varsity squad.

“I was extremely inconsistent,” he said.

But he continued to put in the work, improving his average by at least 30 pins.

“It’s been fun watching him,” Cox said.

But no one was having more fun watching at the sectional tournament than Wiggins’ grandmother.

“She was very happy for me,” he said. “Her support has meant the world to me.”

Wiggins will compete Wednesday at the D-II Southwest District Bowling Tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

* Team triumph: Wiggins won’t be the only district newcomer as the underdog Bulldogs from Yellow Springs are making their first appearance as a team.

After struggling to field a full team the past few seasons, Yellow Springs placed 11th at the boys DII sectional tournament, extending their post-season run.

“They just gelled as a group,” Yellow Springs coach Matt Gerberick said. “They have fun and are always supportive of each other.”

Fun has translated into success as senior Max Sturgeon finished seventh individually with 649 and teammate Krishan Miller was 22nd with 596. And with only Sturgeon graduating, the future looks bright for a Bulldogs boys’ program that had more than 20 bowlers come out for the team.