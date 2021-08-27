High School Football: 5 games to watch in Week 2

“I told him, ‘Just like we as coaches have to be patient with you, more importantly you have to be patient with yourself.’”

Lewis is surrounded by experience. His offensive line is led by senior Aamil Wagner (No. 4 player in Ohio), junior Josh Padilla (No. 5 player in Ohio) and junior Evan Tengesdahl. Wagner has an Ohio State offer, Padilla a Michigan offer and Tengesdahl offers from Cincinnati and West Virginia.

“Our O line is one of the foundations of our team,” Mukes said. “Any good team, it starts up front. Those guys have been blessed with some abilities and size.”

Also up front and in Lewis’ receiving corps is senior tight end Elijah Brown, who has committed to Alabama. Brown caught four passes against Dunbar. RJ Mukes, Bryan Kinley and Ray Greene are all experienced receivers. And Jordan Ward, who rushed for over 500 yards last year, had 162 yards and three touchdowns in the opener.

Mukes also likes the leadership on defense, led by linebacker Adam Trick.

“You can be a good team when you have a leader at each level, and I think we have that this year,” Mukes said. “Those guys just fly around in pursuit to the ball. Our coaches have done a great job of emphasizing that.”

Other games to watch this week:

Trotwood-Madison at Fairmont: Dave Miller’s building project at Fairmont took another positive step last week in a 16-7 win over Alter. Now the Firebirds take on another traditional local power.

The Firebirds did it their way last week with their ball-control, triple-option ground game. Workhorse junior Drew Baker carried 33 times for 147 yards. Senior quarterback Male’k Hillon had eight carries and was perfect when called up to throw. He completed 3-of-3 passes for 57 yards, including a five-yard touchdown throw for the game’s final points early in the fourth quarter.

Trotwood opened with an 18-0 loss at Cincinnati Winton Woods. The Rams are developing their offense around sophomore quarterback Timothy Carpenter, who threw for 81 yards in the opener. The Rams were held to minus-61 yards rushing on 37 attempts and Carpenter was sacked eight times.

Springboro at Middletown and Lebanon at Miamisburg: Springboro and Lebanon finally get to play this week. They were supposed to open against each other last week, but high COVID-19 quarantine numbers at Lebanon canceled the game.

Springboro opens at Middletown. The Middies, who were 1-6 last year, opened last week with a 31-6 loss at Kings. The Panthers were 4-4 last year and won a playoff game. They are replacing their quarterback, top rusher and top receiver.

Lebanon opens at home against Miamisburg, a 31-7 winner last week over West Carrollton. The Warriors left the Greater Western Ohio Conference and joined the Eastern Cincinnati Conference last year, finishing 4-6, including a 42-21 win over Miamisburg.

Badin at Bellbrook: Bellbrook, the top seed in Division III, Region 12 last year, picked up where it left off last season with a new quarterback in a 24-14 win over Tippecanoe.

Junior Carson Labensky debuted with 179 passing yards and two touchdowns and completed 11-of-22 attempts. Running back Seth Borondy was his favorite target with eight catches.

Badin brings back Landyn Vidourek, who didn’t need to throw it much in a 27-7 victory over Cincinnati Mount Healthy. Senior running back Jack Walsh rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.