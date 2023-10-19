High School Football: 6 games that could impact top half of playoff seedings

High school football teams and fans watch the playoff points closely each week. They all want to know where they are likely to end up and who they play in the first round.

The final seedings and opponents get settled this weekend. For the third straight year, each of Ohio’s 28 regions across seven divisions will begin with 16 teams at the site of the higher seeds next Friday. The playoffs conclude with the state finals Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Plenty of teams have clinched playoff spots, but only Badin (9-0) in Division III Region 12 and Clinton-Massie (9-0) in Division IV Region 16 have clinched a No. 1 seed in the Southwest regions.

Lots of teams have secured top four or top eight seeds, but just about every game played on Friday night will affect playoff seeding.

Here’s a look at six games that could significantly impact the top half of the seedings based on projections on joeeitel.com and fantastic50.net. Of course, it can only take a game or two to go an unexpected way to throw off a projection:

Division I Region 2

Centerville at Wayne: The Elks (8-1, 6-0) clinched the Greater Western Ohio Conference title last week when they beat Fairmont and Wayne (6-3, 4-2) lost to Springboro.

Centerville, currently No. 4, could climb as high as No. 1 but that would require No. 1 Olentangy (8-1) and No. 2 Olentangy Berlin (8-1) to lose in big upsets. Findlay (7-2) is No. 3 and a clear favorite, but the Elks will likely finish third with a victory.

If Wayne loses, it should only drop from No. 7 to No. 8 and still host a first-round game. If the Warriors upset the Elks, they could move up.

Division II Region 8

Northmont at Springfield: Springfield (4-5) has clinched a spot and will be on the road no matter what. Northmont (6-3) is currently No. 4 and would likely drop no more than one spot with a loss. But a win over a DI team could move them up, though that’s not guaranteed.

Division III Region 12

Xenia at Tippecanoe: If the No. 4 Red Devils (7-2) win as expected, they are expected to move up to No. 2 in this region loaded with good area teams. Xenia (5-4) has clinched a spot and is projected to be the No. 10 seed in Division II Region 8.

Division IV Region 16

Alter at Chaminade Julienne: Alter (6-3) is No. 7 and projected to win. If the Knights do beat the Division III Eagles (6-3), they will likely vault to No. 4. If the Knights lose, it could cost them a first-round home game.

CJ, currently No. 9 in Division III Region 12, most likely stays on the road with a loss. With a win they could climb, but nothing is guaranteed.

Division V Region 20

Valley View at Waynesville: Valley View (9-0) is No. 1 in the region and Waynesville is No. 2. The teams will finish 1-2 no matter the outcome.

For Waynesville to get the top seed, the Spartans must win and get some help.

Division VII Region 28

Coldwater at Marion Local: Both teams are 9-0 and have close wins over Division VI Versailles. This game is for the Midwest Athletic Conference title. If Marion Local wins, the top-ranked Flyers are expected to jump over Ansonia (9-0) from No. 2 to No. 1. If the Flyers lose, they probably stay at No. 2. Ansonia plays winless Mississinawa Valley.