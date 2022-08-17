BreakingNews
High School Football: Area schedule for Week 1

Springfield Catholic Central against Twin Valley South in a high school football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Staff Report
9 minutes ago

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Wayne at Fairfield

Alter at Fairmont

Carroll vs. Ponitz, Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Xenia at Beavercreek

Centerville at Lakota East

Springboro at Lebanon

Butler at Northmont

Miamisburg at West Carrollton

St. Xavier at Lakota West

Middletown at Loveland

Hamilton at West Clermont

Piqua at Belmont

Trotwood-Madison at Winton Woods

Greenville at Eaton

Bellefontaine at Sidney

Fairborn at Tecumseh

Bellbrook at Tippecanoe

Dunbar at Troy

Chaminade Julienne at Cols. Eastmoor

Fenwick at Franklin

Badin vs. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Case Western University, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Milford

Monroe at Talawanda

Twin Valley South at Carlisle

Northridge at Dixie

Greeneview at Mid. Madison

Milton-Union at National Trail

Miami East at Preble Shawnee

Clinton-Massie at Waynesville

Brookville at Tri-County North

Greenville at Eaton

Mariemont at Oakwood

Spr. Shawnee at Valley View

Piqua at Belmont

Fairborn at Tecumseh

Bellefontaine at Sidney

Anna at Indian Lake

Wapakoneta at Marion Local

St. Henry at Covington

Coldwater at Kenton

Minster at Fort Loramie

Bath at New Bremen

Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery

Versailles at Celina

Gamble Montessori at New Miami

Wilmington at Ross

Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge

West Liberty-Salem at Graham

Southeaster at Northwestern

Urbana at West Jefferson

Northeastern at Tipp City Bethel

Triad at Benjamin Logan

Greenon at Taylor

Ansonia at Riverside

Arcanum at South Adams

Missisissinawa Valley at Bucyrus

Tri-Village at Troy Christian

Lehman Catholic at Perry

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Thurgood Marshall at Col. Independence, Noon

Western Hills vs. Meadowdale, Welcome Stadium, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Cle. St. Ignatius

Spr. Catholic Central at Hilltop

Stebbins at Cin. Aiken, 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

