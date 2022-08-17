High School Football: Area schedule for Week 1

THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Wayne at Fairfield
Alter at Fairmont
Carroll vs. Ponitz, Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Xenia at Beavercreek
Centerville at Lakota East
Springboro at Lebanon
Butler at Northmont
Miamisburg at West Carrollton
St. Xavier at Lakota West
Middletown at Loveland
Hamilton at West Clermont
Piqua at Belmont
Trotwood-Madison at Winton Woods
Greenville at Eaton
Bellefontaine at Sidney
Fairborn at Tecumseh
Bellbrook at Tippecanoe
Dunbar at Troy
Chaminade Julienne at Cols. Eastmoor
Fenwick at Franklin
Badin vs. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Case Western University, 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Milford
Monroe at Talawanda
Twin Valley South at Carlisle
Northridge at Dixie
Greeneview at Mid. Madison
Milton-Union at National Trail
Miami East at Preble Shawnee
Clinton-Massie at Waynesville
Brookville at Tri-County North
Mariemont at Oakwood
Spr. Shawnee at Valley View
Anna at Indian Lake
Wapakoneta at Marion Local
St. Henry at Covington
Coldwater at Kenton
Minster at Fort Loramie
Bath at New Bremen
Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery
Versailles at Celina
Gamble Montessori at New Miami
Wilmington at Ross
Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge
West Liberty-Salem at Graham
Southeaster at Northwestern
Urbana at West Jefferson
Northeastern at Tipp City Bethel
Triad at Benjamin Logan
Greenon at Taylor
Ansonia at Riverside
Arcanum at South Adams
Missisissinawa Valley at Bucyrus
Tri-Village at Troy Christian
Lehman Catholic at Perry
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Thurgood Marshall at Col. Independence, Noon
Western Hills vs. Meadowdale, Welcome Stadium, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Cle. St. Ignatius
Spr. Catholic Central at Hilltop
Stebbins at Cin. Aiken, 4:30 p.m.
NOTE: All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
