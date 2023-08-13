High School Football: As always, navigating the GWOC will be difficult

The path through the Greater Western Ohio Conference is never without hazards.

In 2021 Springfield and Wayne both finished 6-1. Springfield won 21-14 at Wayne. But the Wildcats lost on a final-seconds touchdown at Miamisburg, 22-21, five weeks later. Last year the Wildcats won the league at 6-1 and lost 24-21 at home to Fairmont on another late score.

What makes that somewhat unusual is what Springfield (13-2 last year) did after those losses. They advanced to the Division I state title game both years. Every coach in the GWOC will proclaim that conference play – in their conference – is one of the best gauntlets in the state to get teams playoff ready. With 16-team playoff regions, the possibility of all eight teams qualifying is real.

Springfield lost to Lakewood St. Edward in those two state finals, but the Wildcats are back —first for another go at the GWOC — then for what they hope is another run at the state championship.

The Wildcats’ two-year run put them on the national radar. MaxPreps expanded its preseason Top 25 to 100 this year and ranked the Wildcats No. 82. St. Edward is No. 16, and Cincinnati Moeller is No. 35.

The Wildcats’ defense is led by four-star cornerback Aaron Scott. He is the No. 2 rated player in Ohio in the class of 2024 and recently committed to Ohio State.

The running game should be strong with the return of senior Jayvin Norman. After missing three of the first four games, he rushed for 545 yards and 12 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ pass-heavy offense. He caught 20 passes.

Springfield’s state runs were fueled by the all-state quarterback play of Te’Sean Smoot and Bryce Schondelmyer. The task this year is to find a good replacement.

Talent, as always, is all over the GWOC, and predicting who finishes where in the GWOC is risky. Every Friday night usually proves somewhere that every team in the league is vulnerable.

Here’s a look at the other teams in order of last year’s finish with last year’s record:

Centerville (10-3): The Elks could be a serious challenger. They welcome back a strong secondary led by Reggie Powers (Michigan State) and Ross Coppock, who holds FCS Division I and Division II offers.

Senior quarterback Drake Wells leads the offense with experienced playmakers around him, including senior running back Daniel Kamara, a transfer from Springfield Catholic Central. Wells missed the final three games last season plus three playoff games with a broken collarbone.

Springboro (8-4): At least one team must wear the dark horse label, and it might be the Panthers, who have qualified for the playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons.

The Panthers will put the ball in the hands of Ball State-bound receiver Will Yates as much as possible. The defense returns eight starters led by linebacker Connor Smith and defensive backs Wyatt Standifer and Sylas Cunningham.

Fairmont (8-4): The Firebirds won’t change their power running game style, but they will have to do it without two-time 1,000-yard back Drew Baker and defensive line stopper Dalton Gustwiller.

Defensive back Kamron Payne is the only returning Firebird who earned All-Southwest District honors (second team) last season. But head coach Dave Miller, with his ball-control offense and defense, finds a way to be in every game.

Wayne (6-5): Always a program with enviable talent, the Warriors were 5-2 last season before three close losses to Fairmont (26-21), Centerville (38-35) and Fairmont (24-20 playoffs) sandwiched around a 17-13 win at Springboro.

Tyrell Lewis, a junior, is back for his second full year as the starting quarterback. He is rated the No. 37 Ohio prospect and holds offers from Louisville, Miami, Ohio, Akron and Toledo. He lost his best receiver (R.J. Mukes) but has Teaunn Hunter to throw to. The defense is led by GWOC sack leader Javon Hammonds, a senior defensive end with offers from Pittsburgh, Indiana and several MAC schools.

Northmont (5-6): Lots of college recruiters have the school’s address saved in their GPS app. Junior cornerback Dorian Brew’s recruitment has blown up since last season. He’s rated a 5-star and the No. 1 player in Ohio in the class of 2025 with offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and LSU to name a few.

Junior offensive lineman Jayden Clark and junior defensive lineman Cedric Works are 3-stars with a variety of Division I offers. The offense will run through senior quarterback Deuce Cortner and senior receiver Dalin Wilkins, who has committed to Eastern Michigan.

Miamisburg (4-6): The Vikings will be experienced at the skill positions and on the back end of the defense. Preston Barr’s junior season at quarterback produced 1,227 passing yards and a team-high 349 rushing yards. He has senior Connor Smith (62 catches) to throw to.

The defense will be led by senior defensive back and linebacker Baylor Stickel who had over 100 tackles and four takeaways last year.

Beavercreek (2-8): Marcus Colvin’s first year with the Beavers ended a 12-game losing streak and brought hope that a four-year tailspin of 5-36 will soon be forgotten. The Beavers didn’t hang close in any of their GWOC games but competed much better than the previous year.

Senior linebacker C.J. Crawford, a second-team All-Southwest selection, returns to lead the defense after a 116-tackle season. And senior running back Quentin Youngblood returns on offense after rushing for 517 yards last year.