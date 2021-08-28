High School Football: Badin bests Bellbrook in marquee non-league matchup

Senior quarterback Landyn Vidourek scampered 15 yards on a key 3-and-14 fourth quarter play that kept Badin’s late decisive-drive alive. Three snaps later the Rams QB ran 8yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead. Bellbrook’s last possession ended in an interception, one of three for the Badin defense.

The Rams (2-0) limited Bellbrook (1-1) to three second-half first downs, two of which came on the Eagles final drive.