High School Football: Badin bests Bellbrook in marquee non-league matchup

Badin's Jack Walsh heads to the end zone during the first half against Bellbrook on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Badin won 17-7.
Badin's Jack Walsh heads to the end zone during the first half against Bellbrook on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Badin won 17-7.

Sports
By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer
27 minutes ago

BELLBROOK – Two programs with deep Division III, Region 12 postseason aspirations faced off Friday in what could be the first of two meetings as Badin outlasted Bellbrook 17-7 at Miami Valley South Stadium in a non-league meeting pitting last year’s Greater Catholic League Co-Ed and Southwestern Buckeye League champions.

Senior quarterback Landyn Vidourek scampered 15 yards on a key 3-and-14 fourth quarter play that kept Badin’s late decisive-drive alive. Three snaps later the Rams QB ran 8yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead. Bellbrook’s last possession ended in an interception, one of three for the Badin defense.

The Rams (2-0) limited Bellbrook (1-1) to three second-half first downs, two of which came on the Eagles final drive.

Badin led 10-7 at halftime.

Jack Walsh opened the scoring for Badin with a 42-yard first quarter touchdown run, while Jackson Niesen added a 23-yard second-quarter field goal. Bellbrook scored on Seth Borondy’s 13-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

Badin’s next three games (Northwest, Roger Bacon and Ross) are all home. Bellbrook travels to Tecumseh next week.

