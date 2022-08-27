High school football: Bellbrook handles Miamisburg

Said Miamisburg head coach Lance Schneider: “That’s the worst loss of my career. No doubt about it.”

After a 34-yard field goal by Riley Ferrin on the game’s opening possession, the Eagles scored back-to-back touchdowns on their next two possessions. Eli Brooks capped both drives with 5- and 3-yard touchdown runs. Miamisburg closed the first half with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brock Vaughn to McGohan.

Bellbrook added to its lead with Brooks’ third touchdown of the night – a 35-yard backbreaker with 4:11 to play.

Burg responded with 10-yard touchdown pass from Preston Barr to Conner Smith.

The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Eagles.

Miamisburg outgained Bellbrook 279-259, but 150 yards came on the Vikings’ two scoring drives.

Miamisburg was without senior offensive tackle A.J. Salley who was sidelined by a concussion suffered in practice. He could potentially return next week. Salley holds offers from Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Oregon, Pitt, Kentucky, UC, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina among others. He is uncommitted.

McGohan, Davis and Salley all rank among the top 45 senior prospects in the state according to 247sports.com.

The game was a renewal of a non-league series that was contest 14 times from 2001-2014 with Miamisburg holding an 8-6 lead. The Vikings won the last four by the combined score of 139-33. Before that, Bellbrook won five of six from 2005-2010. The teams will play Week 2 next season. There are no immediate plans to play after that.

“You don’t have anything when you get your butt kicked on both sides of the ball up front,” Schneider said. “They did a great job. They beat us up up front on defense and offensively we couldn’t run the ball.”

“That’s just what we do,” Bellbrook junior linebacker Jacob Umina said. “We get after it and hit people. Size doesn’t matter. We’re ballplayers.”

Bellbrook hosts Tecumseh next week, while Miamisburg travels to Harrison.