High School Football: Bellbrook outlasts Tipp

Labensky did throw two second-half interceptions, both to Grayson Ring, who returned one 28 yards for a touchdown to tie it 14-14 in the third quarter.

Bellbrook regained the lead 17-14 on a 29-yard fourth quarter field goal from Luke Benetis.

Both defenses shined in the second half.

Bellbrook allowed the Red Devils just one second-half first down, until the final 73 seconds.

Tipp scored a defensive touchdown, forced three turnovers and made a fourth-down stop in the final two quarters. The Red Devils had four takeaways total.

Tipp hosts Sidney next week at City Park, while Bellbrook hosts Badin.