High School Football: Bellbrook outlasts Tipp

BELLBROOK -- With both teams ravaged by cramping, Friday’s Ohio high school football season opener between Bellbrook and Tippecanoe was going to be decided by who could crawl across the finish line first.
Bellbrook did. Barely.
Shutting the door with Gavin Rupp’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:18 to play, the Eagles outlasted the Red Devils 24-14 at Miami Valley South Stadium.
Tipp struck first with a 39-yard first quarter touchdown run by Cayd Everhart. Bellbrook, behind the arm of first-year starting quarterback Carson Labensky, responded.
Labensky scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to tie the game. The score was set up by his 43-yard completion to Seth Borondy. On the last possession of the first half, the junior quarterback completed seven passes as the Eagles culminated a 97-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Labensky to Tristan Weybrant.
Labensky did throw two second-half interceptions, both to Grayson Ring, who returned one 28 yards for a touchdown to tie it 14-14 in the third quarter.
Bellbrook regained the lead 17-14 on a 29-yard fourth quarter field goal from Luke Benetis.
Both defenses shined in the second half.
Bellbrook allowed the Red Devils just one second-half first down, until the final 73 seconds.
Tipp scored a defensive touchdown, forced three turnovers and made a fourth-down stop in the final two quarters. The Red Devils had four takeaways total.
Tipp hosts Sidney next week at City Park, while Bellbrook hosts Badin.