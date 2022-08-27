High school football: Big first half carries Centerville past Dublin Coffman

Elks running back Emable Wakilongo made the big plays in the second half with touchdown runs of 58 and 30 yards after Coffman cut the lead to 27-14. Wakilongo finished with 173 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns.

Lineman Cameron Gay made the big defensive play when he returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Elks (2-0) up 20-0 late in the first half. The Elks got the ball back and drove 48 yards in the final 2:26 to take a 27-0 halftime lead on Drake Wells’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Sean Cole.