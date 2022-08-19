High school football: Blocked FG, Baker spark Fairmont past Alter

After both teams turned the ball over three times in the second quarter, including a fumble by Fairmont at the one-yard line, Payne rushed in off the left end to block the field goal try. Doty scooped the ball and returned it 85 yards with eight seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead.

After a 43-yard field goal by Wil Holt, Baker scored on an 74-yard run with 18 seconds left in the third for a 17-0 lead. Baker, who carried the ball 29 times, scored again on a four-yard run for a 24-0 lead.