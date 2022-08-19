dayton-daily-news logo
High school football: Blocked FG, Baker spark Fairmont past Alter

Fairmont's Stevie Doty returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown at the end of the first half Thursday night in the Firebirds' 31-7 victory over Alter at Roush Stadium. CONTRIBUTED/Jeff Gilbert

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
KETTERING – Kamron Payne and Stevie Doty teamed up on a blocked field goal for a late first-half touchdown and Drew Baker rushed for 205 yards to lead Fairmont to a 31-7 season-opening victory over Alter on Thursday night at Roush Stadium.

After both teams turned the ball over three times in the second quarter, including a fumble by Fairmont at the one-yard line, Payne rushed in off the left end to block the field goal try. Doty scooped the ball and returned it 85 yards with eight seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead.

After a 43-yard field goal by Wil Holt, Baker scored on an 74-yard run with 18 seconds left in the third for a 17-0 lead. Baker, who carried the ball 29 times, scored again on a four-yard run for a 24-0 lead.

