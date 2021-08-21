High School Football: Centerville pulls away in fourth quarter to top Fairfield

Wakilongo rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns (62 yards, 8 yards) in the second half. His second score put the Elks up 31-17 with 6:04 left. After Fairfield drove and scored on quarterback Talon Fisher’s 7-yard run, the Elks answered.

On third and 3, quarterback Chase Harrison hit Cam Smith in stride in the middle of the field between three defenders for a 61-yard touchdown with 2:39 left.