High School Football: Centerville pulls away in fourth quarter to top Fairfield

CENTERVILLE -- Centerville dominated the final 15 minutes and found a new weapon in running back Emable Wakilongo to defeat Fairfield 38-24 in Friday night’s season opener.
Wakilongo rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns (62 yards, 8 yards) in the second half. His second score put the Elks up 31-17 with 6:04 left. After Fairfield drove and scored on quarterback Talon Fisher’s 7-yard run, the Elks answered.
On third and 3, quarterback Chase Harrison hit Cam Smith in stride in the middle of the field between three defenders for a 61-yard touchdown with 2:39 left.
Nic Bruder scored twice in the first half for the Elks on a 7-yard pass from Harrison and on a 27-yard interception return.
