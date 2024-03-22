High school football coaches from Tippecanoe, Oakwood tapped for area hall of fame

Explore Hall of Fame finds new home

Additionally, Mack Hummon of Oakwood will be join the hall in the Legend category created for coaches who were active before 1970.

Roy Thobe (Fairborn, Centerville, Hamilton, Trotwood-Madison, Chaminade Julienne, Marion Local) will be inducted as assistant coach along with Eric Gillespie (Miamisburg, Beavercreek, Butler, Northmont, Cincinnati Sycamore, Chaminade Julienne, Middletown).

The foursome will be inducted at a ceremony at the MVFCA Hall of Fame at the Dayton Mall at 5:30 p.m. May 9.

They will also be recognized at the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association All-Star Game in June.

The MVFCA Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2012 and will consist of 23 members once Burgbacher is inducted: Bob Gregg (Jefferson Twp., Centerville), Al Herrick (Versailles), Jay Niswonger (Valley View), Jim Place (Northwestern, Beavercreek, Stebbins, Middletown, Chaminade Julienne, Hamilton, Withrow, Ponitz), Mike Schneider (Miamisburg, Wayne), Jame VanDegrift (Lebanon), John Aregood (Franklin, Carlisle), Tom Montgomery (Roth, Dunbar), Hank Scheider (Miamisburg, Stebbins), Chuck Asher (Piqua Catholic, Piqua, Sidney Lehman), Howard Sales (Oakwood), Ned Booher (Northmont), Steve Dewitt (Catholic Central), Jim Spoerl (Carroll), Ken Amlin (Roth, Patterson, C-J), Ed Domsitz (Alter), Jim Villinger (Cedarville), Rick Robertson (Springfield North, Fairmont, Springfield), Pat Masters (Meadowdale), Steve Bartlett (Carroll, Southeastern, Miami Trace), Greg Peitsmeyer (Bellefontaine) and Dick Hoppe (Fairmont West).

The previous Legends inductees are “Fuzzy” Faust (Chaminade and C-J), Glenn “Tiger” Ellison (Middletown), George Wertz (Piqua), James Eby (Trotwood-Madison, Greenville, Colonel White), Wat Farrar (Milton-Union), Jim McDermott (Belmont) and Dave Haines (Sidney).

The members of the assistant coaches HOF, which was created in 2009, are Larry Noffsinger, Tom Cobey, Jackie Failles Sr., Mike Granger, Joel Householder, Gary Jackson, Mark McCormick, Dan Kodak, Rick Krejci, Bob Levy, Dan Allen, Bill O’Neal, Jack Ward, Pat Wood, Tuffy Thompson, John Zaidain, Alfred Powell, Rick Thompson, Rex Plymale, Jerry Scrivner, Jerry Puckett, Larry Thoele, Bill Haggy, Terry Shanks, Albert Powell, William Dinger, Jack Hollow, Dave King, Dave Miller Sr., Doug Peck, Carl Biechler, Tom Flohre, Rick Roberts, Charlie Schoenberger, Mark Smith, Rocky Day, Brent Nance, Jeff Eckley, Mike McKenna, Bob Young, John Fantauzzo, Denny Good, Norm Lewis, Doug Swartz, Jack Stout, Sidney Booker, Dave Tobias, Mack Bottorff, Bob Zolman, Mike Anderson, David “Doc” Amlin, Jim Dimitroff, Bob Franz, Greg Hale, Tom Massi, Jim Benetis, Tony Rulli, Matt Bartley and Terry Ward (Sidney).