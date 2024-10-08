High School Football Computer Ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every week beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 27, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 8, 2024 (Entering Week 8)
Division I
Region 1 - 1. Mentor (7-0) 17.9524, 2. Perrysburg (6-1) 14.5643, 3. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 14.5286, 4. Canton McKinley (5-2) 14.5087, 5. Lakewood St. Edward (4-3) 12.933, 6. Massillon Jackson (4-3) 11.0786, 7. Lorain (6-1) 9.95, 8. Strongsville (4-3) 8.4929, 9. Cleveland Heights (3-4) 6.7551, 10. Findlay (3-4) 6.5714, 11. Brunswick (3-4) 6.1929, 12. Medina (2-5) 4.1143, 13. Parma Normandy (2-5) 4.0339, 14. Berea-Midpark (1-6) 2.7786, 15. Cle. John Marshall (2-5) 2.0319, 16. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-6) 1.5286, 17t. Elyria (0-7) 0, 17t. Canton GlenOak (0-7) 0
Region 2 - 1. Galloway Westland (6-1) 13.7643, 2. Centerville (4-3) 12.0929, 3. Hilliard Davidson (5-2) 11.6926, 4. Springfield (4-3) 11.0967, 5. Kettering Fairmont (5-2) 10.9357, 6. Springboro (5-2) 10.6214, 7. Lebanon (4-3) 8.6214, 8. Middletown (4-3) 7.9429, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-4) 7.8357, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-4) 4.6357, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-5) 4.4857, 12. Beavercreek (3-4) 2.9127, 13. Marysville (1-6) 2.8786, 14. Hilliard Bradley (2-5) 2.5071, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-6) 2.4357, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-6) 1.4071, 17. Hilliard Darby (0-7) 0
Region 3 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-2) 17.0786, 2. Upper Arlington (6-1) 16.75, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-1) 15.6714, 4. Pickerington Central (5-2) 14.3485, 5. Grove City (6-1) 13.6, 6. Gahanna Lincoln (5-2) 12.8714, 7. Groveport-Madison (4-3) 12.4143, 8. Delaware Hayes (5-2) 12.2714, 9. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-2) 11.95, 10. Pickerington North (6-1) 11.8846, 11. Westerville North (4-3) 10.1214, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-1) 9.8, 13. Reynoldsburg (3-4) 6.3429, 14. Newark (4-3) 5.9071, 15. Lancaster (3-4) 3.754, 16. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (1-6) 1.9071, 17t. Thomas Worthington (0-7) 0
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-1) 21.9524, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-0) 17.6857, 3. Cin. Princeton (5-2) 16.2929, 4. West Chester Lakota West (6-1) 15.7714, 5. Hamilton (5-2) 15.6714, 6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 13.6429, 7. Cincinnati West Clermont (5-2) 13.5, 8. Cin. Elder (4-3) 12.1837, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (4-3) 12.0058, 10. Mason (3-4) 8.5357, 11. Milford (3-4) 5.0929, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-4) 4.6643, 13. Fairfield (2-5) 2.5071, 14. Morrow Little Miami (1-6) 1.5786, 15t. Cin. Sycamore (1-6) 0.9286, 15t. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-6) 0.9286, 17t. Cin. Colerain (0-7) 0, 17t. Cin. Western Hills (0-7) 0
Division II
Region 5 - 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-0) 20.6, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 14.0823, 3. Austintown-Fitch (6-1) 13.8429, 4. Green (5-2) 13.8071, 5. Painesville Riverside (4-3) 11.1357, 6. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-2) 10.8954, 7. Warren G. Harding (5-2) 10.8929, 8. Boardman (4-3) 10.1926, 9. Uniontown Lake (5-2) 9.9423, 10. Hudson (4-3) 8.85, 11. North Canton Hoover (4-3) 7.5, 12. Willoughby South (2-5) 6.4113, 13. Cle. John Adams (5-1) 5.7353, 14. Twinsburg (3-4) 5.5, 15. Solon (2-5) 5.4857, 16. Eastlake North (3-4) 5.2786, 17. Louisville (3-4) 5.2143, 18. Mayfield (3-4) 4.8714, 19. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-4) 4.6571, 20. Shaker Hts. (2-5) 3.9929
Region 6 - 1. Avon (7-0) 20.1929, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 17.8, 3. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.5214, 4. Medina Highland (7-0) 17.0571, 5. North Ridgeville (6-1) 14.2429, 6. Amherst Steele (5-2) 13.5429, 7. Avon Lake (5-2) 13.0144, 8. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 11.9571, 9. Oregon Clay (5-2) 11.5857, 10. Sandusky (4-3) 10.4214, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-2) 9.8962, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-3) 9.4694, 13. Lakewood (4-3) 7.7424, 14. Tol. Start (4-3) 6.7357, 15. Fremont Ross (2-5) 6.0714, 16. North Olmsted (2-5) 5.1857, 17. Westlake (2-5) 3.7714, 18. Sylvania Southview (3-4) 3.65, 19. North Royalton (2-5) 3.5143, 20. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-5) 3.3643
Region 7 - 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 16.7643, 2. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 15.7571, 3. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (6-1) 14.6602, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (5-2) 14.3, 5. Ashland (7-0) 14.0022, 6. Canal Winchester (5-2) 13.75, 7. Massillon Washington (4-2) 11.7108, 8. Cols. Briggs (4-3) 8.3643, 9. Massillon Perry (3-4) 7.3571, 10. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 7.0857, 11. New Albany (2-5) 7.0071, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 6.6714, 13. Westerville South (3-4) 5.3143, 14. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-5) 4.7, 15. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-4) 4.3896, 16. Worthington Kilbourne (3-4) 3.9643, 17. Logan (1-6) 2.7929, 18. Mount Vernon (2-5) 2.4, 19. Marion Harding (1-6) 1.9071, 20. Wooster (1-6) 1.8857
Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (7-0) 22.5357, 2. Xenia (7-0) 18.2214, 3. Harrison (6-1) 16.233, 4. Cin. LaSalle (6-1) 14.9531, 5. Kings Mills Kings (5-2) 12.7714, 6. Lima Senior (7-0) 12.3786, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-2) 11.8571, 8. Hamilton Badin (5-2) 10.9571, 9. Vandalia Butler (5-2) 10.1857, 10. Cin. Aiken (5-1) 8.9886, 11. Monroe (4-3) 7.45, 12. Sidney (4-3) 6.7571, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-3) 4.9143, 14. Piqua (3-4) 4.75, 15. Cin. Withrow (2-5) 4.2778, 16. Troy (3-4) 4.25, 17. Trotwood-Madison (2-5) 3.7429, 18. Loveland (2-5) 3.7357, 19. Cin. Turpin (2-5) 3.1571, 20. Day. Belmont (4-3) 3, 21. Trenton Edgewood (1-6) 2.4357, 22. Fairborn (2-5) 1.6429
Division III
Region 9 - 1. Aurora (7-0) 16.7214, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-0) 16.6714, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (6-1) 16.5306, 4. Gates Mills Hawken (6-1) 11.85, 5. Geneva (6-1) 11.2571, 6. Chardon (4-2) 10.7416, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-3) 10.7041, 8. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 10.3857, 9. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 10.2778, 10. Madison (5-2) 9.4545, 11. Bedford (4-2) 9.4444, 12. Maple Hts. (5-2) 7.9481, 13. Tallmadge (4-3) 7.2357, 14. Hunting Valley University School (3-4) 7.2056, 15. Canfield (3-4) 6.9827, 16. Youngstown East (4-2) 6.4242, 17. Youngstown Chaney (2-4) 6.2715, 18. Painesville Harvey (4-3) 5.7071, 19. Akron East (4-3) 5.0408, 20. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-5) 4.2714
Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-1) 14.2634, 2. Rocky River (6-1) 14.1143, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-2) 12.8542, 4. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 12.6857, 5. Maumee (5-2) 9.7143, 6. Defiance (5-2) 9.6143, 7. Richfield Revere (5-2) 9.55, 8. Grafton Midview (4-3) 7.0286, 9. Bowling Green (4-3) 6.6643, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-3) 6.6143, 11. Lexington (4-3) 6.5143, 12. Copley (3-4) 5.65, 13. Norwalk (2-5) 5.0929, 14. Lima Shawnee (2-5) 4.1643, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (2-5) 3.7554, 16. Rocky River Lutheran West (1-6) 3.5857, 17. Tiffin Columbian (2-5) 2.9796, 18. Mansfield Senior (1-6) 2.9069, 19. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) 2.8889, 20. Cle. John F. Kennedy (2-4) 1.75
Region 11 - 1. Steubenville (7-0) 18.7393, 2. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-0) 18.3196, 3. The Plains Athens (7-0) 15.15, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-0) 14.373, 5. Granville (7-0) 13.6143, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 12.5429, 7. Dover (5-2) 12.3786, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-2) 11.0707, 9. Newark Licking Valley (6-1) 10.4177, 10. Thornville Sheridan (5-2) 9.1392, 11. Carrollton (5-2) 9.0786, 12. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-1) 8.7455, 13. Cols. Linden McKinley (4-3) 8.6643, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-3) 8.5429, 15. Jackson (5-2) 8.0143, 16. Cols. Independence (3-4) 8.0071, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-3) 7.5714, 18. Circleville (3-4) 6.4143, 19. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-4) 5.95, 20. Marietta (5-2) 5.8476
Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-0) 19.1071, 2. Wapakoneta (7-0) 14.2071, 3. Bellbrook (6-1) 13.6429, 4. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-1) 13.3, 5. Batavia (6-1) 12.9571, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (6-1) 12.9098, 7. London (7-0) 11.4143, 8. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 10.55, 9. Bellefontaine (5-2) 8.5786, 10. Celina (5-2) 8.0429, 11. Oxford Talawanda (3-4) 7.5071, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-3) 7.0643, 13. Hamilton Ross (3-4) 6.3, 14t. Franklin (3-4) 6.0857, 14t. Day. Carroll (4-3) 6.0857, 16. Day. Meadowdale (5-2) 6.0844, 17. Cin. Hughes (3-4) 4.9538, 18. Wilmington (3-4) 4.8286, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-4) 4.3357, 20. Goshen (2-5) 4.1263
Division IV
Region 13 - 1. Mentor Lake Cath. (7-0) 17.7136, 2. Perry (6-1) 15.8643, 3. Cle. Glenville (5-2) 14.6122, 4. Struthers (5-1) 13.4092, 5. Streetsboro (7-0) 13.2571, 6. Beloit West Branch (7-0) 12.184, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-1) 12.1357, 8. Norton (4-3) 10.35, 9. Mogadore Field (6-1) 10.15, 10. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-2) 9.4592, 11. Pepper Pike Orange (5-2) 8.6857, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-1) 8.2449, 13. Hubbard (4-3) 5.8061, 14. Ravenna (3-4) 5.45, 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-5) 4.602, 16. Jefferson Area (2-5) 4.1286, 17. Akron Buchtel (2-5) 4.1176, 18. Salem (2-5) 3.2786, 19. Chesterland West Geauga (2-5) 3, 20. Peninsula Woodridge (2-5) 2.8286
Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (6-1) 17.8925, 2. Ontario (7-0) 16.9786, 3. Shelby (7-0) 15.2857, 4. Lorain Clearview (6-0) 13.1667, 5. Clyde (5-2) 9.3571, 6. Vermilion (6-1) 9.3429, 7. Caledonia River Valley (4-3) 9.1214, 8. Bay Village Bay (4-3) 8.4857, 9. Napoleon (4-3) 8.2571, 10. Tontogany Otsego (4-3) 7.5143, 11. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-3) 7.272, 12. Galion (4-3) 6.5714, 13. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-4) 5.7214, 14. Orrville (3-4) 5.4929, 15. Elida (2-5) 5.2714, 16. Bellville Clear Fork (2-5) 4.4929, 17. Oberlin Firelands (2-5) 3.71, 18. Bellevue (2-5) 3.5, 19. Sheffield Brookside (3-4) 3.2799, 20. Wauseon (2-5) 3.0643
Region 15 - 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-0) 16.5571, 2. St. Clairsville (7-0) 14.7352, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 11.6286, 4. Cols. East (6-1) 11.1703, 5. New Lexington (6-1) 10.2835, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (5-2) 9.8786, 7. Waverly (5-2) 9.4357, 8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-3) 8.1929, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 7.1378, 10. Millersburg West Holmes (4-3) 6.3429, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-4) 6.1, 12. Lisbon Beaver (3-4) 5.6837, 13. East Liverpool (3-4) 5.5714, 14. Canton South (2-5) 5.2, 15. Marengo Highland (3-4) 4.6143, 16. McArthur Vinton County (2-5) 3.5357, 17. Williamsport Westfall (2-5) 3.0929, 18. Heath (2-5) 2.7857, 19. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-4) 2.55, 20. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-6) 2.4524
Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 16.9, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-2) 13.4929, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 12.1429, 4. Germantown Valley View (5-2) 12.1071, 5. Urbana (6-1) 11.3857, 6. Eaton (6-1) 10.7929, 7. Cin. Taft (5-2) 10.4082, 8. Springfield Kenton Ridge (6-1) 10.0071, 9. New Richmond (5-2) 9.6143, 10. Cin. Shroder (5-2) 8.7429, 11. Brookville (5-2) 8.1929, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-1) 8.0108, 13. Cleves Taylor (5-2) 7.873, 14. Day. Northridge (4-3) 7.3786, 15. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-4) 7, 16. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-3) 6.4509, 17. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-5) 6.0368, 18. Springfield Northwestern (5-2) 4.9857, 19. Reading (3-4) 3.9592, 20. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 3.9571
Division V
Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (7-0) 17.1595, 2. Akron Manchester (7-0) 12.9571, 3. Chagrin Falls (5-2) 11.7551, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-1) 10.2653, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (6-1) 9.8429, 6. Columbiana Crestview (6-1) 9.35, 7. Richmond Edison (5-2) 9.0102, 8. Girard (4-3) 8.7835, 9. Poland Seminary (5-2) 8.4429, 10. Burton Berkshire (5-2) 7.676, 11. Martins Ferry (6-1) 7.1327, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-3) 6.2755, 13. Mantua Crestwood (5-2) 6.0808, 14. Canton Central Cath. (3-4) 5.0214, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-3) 4.5375, 16. Navarre Fairless (3-4) 4.3786, 17. Bellaire (3-3) 3.1856, 18. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-4) 2.8759, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-5) 2.5866, 20. East Cle. Shaw (1-5) 2.3811
Region 18 - 1. Milan Edison (7-0) 15.6214, 2. Liberty Center (7-0) 14.2714, 3. Oak Harbor (7-0) 12.8929, 4. Wooster Triway (6-1) 12.6714, 5. Genoa Area (5-2) 11.2286, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 11.0357, 7. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 10.25, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 10.1571, 9. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 9.4857, 10. Archbold (4-3) 9.1, 11. Johnstown (6-1) 8.9214, 12. Delta (6-1) 8.4357, 13. Fairview Park Fairview (4-3) 6.6414, 14. Johnstown Northridge (4-3) 5.7714, 15. Fredericktown (4-3) 5.5071, 16. Millbury Lake (3-4) 5.3571, 17. Howard East Knox (4-3) 4.2143, 18. Utica (3-4) 4.0571, 19. Northwood (3-4) 2.855, 20. Wellington (2-5) 2.4856, 21. Port Clinton (2-5) 2.0214
Region 19 - 1. Proctorville Fairland (7-0) 15.0037, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 14.6142, 3. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-0) 12.8911, 4. Ironton (6-1) 12.5319, 5. Belmont Union Local (7-0) 12.1714, 6. Barnesville (7-0) 12.0808, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-3) 9.4714, 8. Nelsonville-York (5-2) 9.4214, 9. Portsmouth (5-2) 9.3846, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2) 8.9722, 11. Piketon (4-3) 8.0571, 12. Cols. Africentric (4-3) 7.9786, 13. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-3) 7, 14. Wellston (5-2) 6.9857, 15. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 6.3056, 16. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 6.2357, 17. McDermott Northwest (4-3) 5.1929, 18. Worthington Christian (3-4) 4.7214, 19. Wheelersburg (3-4) 4.5339, 20. Crooksville (4-3) 4.386, 21. KIPP Columbus (1-6) 3.0079
Region 20 - 1. Jamestown Greeneview (7-0) 12.9357, 2. Waynesville (5-2) 10.9929, 3. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-0) 10.7643, 4. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 9.0714, 5. Williamsburg (6-1) 8.5816, 6. Versailles (5-2) 8.3643, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 7.0357, 8. Cin. Madeira (3-4) 6.6883, 9. Marion Pleasant (4-3) 6.5786, 10. Lima Bath (4-3) 6.3786, 11. West Milton Milton-Union (4-3) 6.3286, 12. Casstown Miami East (4-3) 6.2, 13. Carlisle (3-4) 6.05, 14t. Middletown Madison (3-4) 5.4214, 14t. Arcanum (4-3) 5.4214, 16. Richwood North Union (2-5) 3.6571, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-3) 3.5943, 18. Cin. Mariemont (2-5) 1.6357, 19. St. Paris Graham Local (1-6) 1.2643, 20. Cin. North College Hill (1-3) 1.125
Division VI
Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (7-0) 16.7691, 2. Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-1) 9.6327, 3. Dalton (5-2) 9.6214, 4. New Middletown Springfield (5-2) 8.4143, 5. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-1) 7.7071, 6. Toronto (5-2) 6.6598, 7. Hanoverton United (6-1) 6.619, 8. Smithville (5-2) 6.45, 9. Columbia Station Columbia (5-2) 6.3333, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-1) 6.1227, 11. Mineral Ridge (4-3) 5.4143, 12. Wickliffe (4-3) 4.8265, 13. Rittman (4-3) 4.3357, 14. Sullivan Black River (3-4) 3.2799, 15. Rootstown (3-4) 2.4214, 16. Massillon Tuslaw (2-5) 2.1739, 17. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1-6) 2.1, 18. Doylestown Chippewa (2-5) 1.7571, 19. Campbell Memorial (2-5) 1.5643, 20. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-5) 1.4714
Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) 13.55, 2. Bluffton (7-0) 10.7071, 3. Huron (6-1) 10.1929, 4. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 8.5204, 5. Elmore Woodmore (4-2) 7.3889, 6. Spencerville (4-3) 7.2429, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-2) 6.9714, 8. Sherwood Fairview (5-2) 6.85, 9. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 6.8357, 10. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.5643, 11. Attica Seneca East (4-3) 6.3786, 12. Paulding (5-2) 5.0643, 13. Van Buren (4-3) 5.0143, 14. Metamora Evergreen (4-3) 4.8429, 15. Harrod Allen East (3-4) 4.1571, 16. Carey (3-4) 4.1357, 17. Castalia Margaretta (2-5) 4.0512, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 3.6714, 19. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 3.1929, 20. Ashland Crestview (3-4) 3.0361
Region 23 - 1. Grandview Hts. (7-0) 14.6883, 2. Galion Northmor (7-0) 14.0929, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 11.3182, 4. Newcomerstown (7-0) 10.0483, 5. Waterford (5-2) 9.8286, 6. Grove City Christian (6-1) 8.9429, 7. Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-0) 8.8776, 8. Beverly Fort Frye (5-2) 8.4757, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-1) 8.3051, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 6.9857, 11. Centerburg (5-2) 6.9286, 12. Reedsville Eastern (5-2) 6.7231, 13. Caldwell (3-4) 6.0429, 14. Mechanicsburg (5-2) 5.9071, 15. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-3) 4.5214, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.1857, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-5) 3.7929, 18. Mount Gilead (2-5) 3.7429, 19. West Jefferson (2-5) 3.4214, 20. Marion Elgin (3-4) 3.25
Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (7-0) 14.8214, 2. Anna (5-2) 11.3, 3. Cin. Country Day (5-1) 8.3315, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 8.2643, 5. Portsmouth West (5-2) 8.2, 6. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 6.5928, 7. Springfield Northeastern (5-2) 6.1143, 8. Ironton Rock Hill (6-1) 6.088, 9. Chesapeake (4-3) 4.6837, 10. Cin. Deer Park (3-4) 4.5929, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-3) 4.5038, 12. Covington (3-4) 4.29, 13. Lima Perry (4-3) 4.2214, 14. London Madison-Plains (4-3) 4.1357, 15. Cin. Purcell Marian (2-4) 3.8034, 16. Frankfort Adena (3-4) 3.6357, 17. Blanchester (2-5) 2.9437, 18. New Paris National Trail (3-4) 2.7214, 19. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.5346, 20. Lucasville Valley (1-6) 2.5115
Division VII
Region 25 - 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 12.4786, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-0) 12.0786, 3. Monroeville (7-0) 11.9571, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) 10.6857, 5. Malvern (6-1) 10.6286, 6. Windham (7-0) 7.5088, 7. McDonald (5-2) 7.0786, 8. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-4) 6.3889, 9. Lowellville (4-3) 5.3456, 10. Crestline (4-3) 4.4211, 11. Salineville Southern (3-4) 4.0714, 12. Independence (3-4) 3.9069, 13. East Palestine (4-3) 3.8391, 14. Norwalk St. Paul (3-4) 3.7429, 15. Atwater Waterloo (3-4) 3.0483, 16. Lucas (3-4) 3.0397, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-3) 2.5644, 18. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-5) 2.3846, 19. East Canton (2-5) 2.1214, 20. Lisbon David Anderson (1-5) 1.9722
Region 26 - 1. Columbus Grove (7-0) 14.3071, 2. Edon (7-0) 10.8564, 3. Gibsonburg (5-2) 10.816, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-1) 10.1126, 5. Ada (6-1) 8.4429, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (6-1) 8.4071, 7. Tiffin Calvert (4-3) 7.7214, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (5-2) 7.5714, 9. Lima Central Cath. (5-2) 7.5429, 10. Pandora-Gilboa (4-3) 7.0929, 11. Arlington (4-3) 6.8929, 12. Edgerton (5-2) 6.7128, 13. Leipsic (5-2) 6.6143, 14. McComb (4-3) 5.5357, 15. Delphos St. John’s (2-5) 4, 16. North Baltimore (3-4) 2.2, 17. Antwerp (2-5) 2.1111, 18. West Unity Hilltop (1-5) 1.426, 19. Defiance Ayersville (1-6) 1.3714, 20. Delphos Jefferson (1-6) 1.1068
Region 27 - 1. Beaver Eastern (7-0) 8.5918, 2. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-1) 8.0564, 3. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 8, 4. Danville (5-2) 6.9286, 5. Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-2) 6.6623, 6. Corning Miller (5-2) 6.1214, 7. Crown City South Gallia (5-2) 5.3571, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-4) 3.4214, 9. Racine Southern (2-5) 3.35, 10. New Matamoras Frontier (3-4) 3.3367, 11. Bridgeport (3-4) 3.3, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (2-5) 3.25, 13. Shadyside (2-5) 2.85, 14. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.45, 15. Hannibal River (2-5) 2.1429, 16. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-5) 2.1111, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-4) 1.8056, 18. Millersport (2-5) 1.75, 19. Stewart Federal Hocking (2-5) 1.4398, 20. Portsmouth Sciotoville (1-6) 1.4091
Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 13.5, 2. Minster (6-1) 11.8857, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-1) 9.9143, 4. Ansonia (6-1) 8.8357, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 8.573, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (5-2) 8.0429, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-2) 7.3714, 8. New Bremen (4-3) 7.3286, 9. New Madison Tri-Village (5-2) 6.3429, 10. Fort Loramie (3-4) 5.5643, 11. DeGraff Riverside (3-4) 4.8143, 12. St. Henry (3-4) 4.2143, 13. Manchester (2-4) 3.1477, 14. Hamilton New Miami (3-3) 3.0465, 15. Cedarville (3-4) 2.632, 16. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-5) 2.1714, 17. Lockland (1-5) 1.9626, 18. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-5) 1.8214, 19t. Union City Mississinawa Valley (2-5) 1.4714, 19t. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-5) 1.47
About the Author