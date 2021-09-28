High School Football computer ratings: Is your team in the playoff mix?

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Top 16 schools from each region after the regular season will qualify for the playoffs.