High school football: Confirmed college signings planned for this week

The traditional National Signing Day is Wednesday, and more than 20 area football players are planning to sign on letters of intent.
That is on top of more than a dozen players who signed in December during the early signing period.
If you have anyone to add to this list, which consists only of signing plans confirmed by school officials, please contact us at marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.
2021 February Signing Day:
Devin Anderson, Alter -- Bluffton
Michael Appel, Springboro — Valparaiso
Kris Artis, Centerville — Tiffin
Patrick Connor, Alter -- Myrtle Beach Collegiate
Danrell Ashe, Northmont — West Virginia State
Anthony Baltimore, West Carrollton — West Virginia State
Keishaun Beatty, Middletown — Wooster
Kam Cooper, Middleton — West Virginia State
Kameron Cox, Greenon — Ohio Northern
Matthew Dapore, Springboro — Air Force
Adam DeCerbo, Troy — Ohio University (preferred walk-on)
Ethan Freed, Troy — Ashland
Kamari Fuller, Middletown — Mount St. Joseph
De’Shaun Harewood, Northmont — University of Indianapolis
Nathan Hawks, Greenon — Wittenberg
Connor Heyse, Springboro — Ashland
William Jackson-Linkhart, Centerville — Tiffin
Charles Lewis, Northmont — Tiffin
James Keighley, Alter -- Valparaiso
Joe Manfre, Alter -- Duquesne
Karen Mack, Middletown — Hocking College
Aiden Plate, Alter -- Air Force
Tallyn Peterson, Greenon — Ashland
Elijah Rockhold, Middletown — Lake Erie
Jerrel Sanders, West Carrollton — Capitol
Brian Shane, Alter -- Miami University (preferred walk-on)
Brandon Smith, Fairfield — University of Indianapolis
Conner Snively, Fairfield — Marian University
Trey Wells, Middleton — Wooster