High school football: Confirmed college signings planned for this week

Centerville High School wide receiver Will Linkhart is tackled by Springfield's Dayveon Bates (3) and Delian Bradley (36) on Thursday night at Springfield High School. The Wildcats won 41-28. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER
Sports | 30 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

The traditional National Signing Day is Wednesday, and more than 20 area football players are planning to sign on letters of intent.

That is on top of more than a dozen players who signed in December during the early signing period.

If you have anyone to add to this list, which consists only of signing plans confirmed by school officials, please contact us at marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.

2021 February Signing Day:

Devin Anderson, Alter -- Bluffton

Michael Appel, Springboro — Valparaiso

Kris Artis, Centerville — Tiffin

Patrick Connor, Alter -- Myrtle Beach Collegiate

Danrell Ashe, Northmont — West Virginia State

Anthony Baltimore, West Carrollton — West Virginia State

Keishaun Beatty, Middletown — Wooster

Kam Cooper, Middleton — West Virginia State

Kameron Cox, Greenon — Ohio Northern

Matthew Dapore, Springboro — Air Force

Adam DeCerbo, Troy — Ohio University (preferred walk-on)

Ethan Freed, Troy — Ashland

Kamari Fuller, Middletown — Mount St. Joseph

De’Shaun Harewood, Northmont — University of Indianapolis

Nathan Hawks, Greenon — Wittenberg

Connor Heyse, Springboro — Ashland

William Jackson-Linkhart, Centerville — Tiffin

Charles Lewis, Northmont — Tiffin

James Keighley, Alter -- Valparaiso

Joe Manfre, Alter -- Duquesne

Karen Mack, Middletown — Hocking College

Aiden Plate, Alter -- Air Force

Tallyn Peterson, Greenon — Ashland

Elijah Rockhold, Middletown — Lake Erie

Jerrel Sanders, West Carrollton — Capitol

Brian Shane, Alter -- Miami University (preferred walk-on)

Brandon Smith, Fairfield — University of Indianapolis

Conner Snively, Fairfield — Marian University

Trey Wells, Middleton — Wooster

