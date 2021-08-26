dayton-daily-news logo
High school football: Fairfield-Springfield canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

Springfields Jeff Tolliver runs against Fairfields Nykel Bell on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Springfield High School. David Jablonski/Staff
Springfields Jeff Tolliver runs against Fairfields Nykel Bell on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Springfield High School. David Jablonski/Staff

By Marcus Hartman
25 minutes ago

One of the weekend’s top high school football matchups is off as Springfield’s game at Fairfield will not be played

Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship announced the game is off because of COVID-19 protocols.

Springfield is 1-0 after rallying to beat Cleveland St. Ignatius 24-20 on Friday night.

Fairfield opened the season 0-1 after losing 38-24 at Centerville.

The Wildcats and Indians are perennial playoff participants and also regularly send players to major-college programs.

What this week’s cancelation means for Week 3 for either program was not immediately clear as the ongoing pandemic has already caused multiple games to be canceled across the region in the first two weeks of the season.

Hamilton’s season is currently on hold after 43 members of the Big Blue were forced to quarantine following one positive test in the program. That caused HHS’s next two games to be canceled.

