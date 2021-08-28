High School Football: Fairmont moves to 2-0 with shutout win over Trotwood-Madison

Drew Baker rushed for 149 yards and broke the game open with a 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to lead Fairmont to a 35-0 victory over Trotwood-Madison on Friday night at Roush Stadium.
Baker, who was a battering ram up the middle, broke three tackles in the first five yards, then broke free down the left sideline on the longest play of the night for his second touchdown. The touchdown put the Firebirds (2-0) up 25-0 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Baker has rushed for 296 yards in two games.
The Fairmont defense bottled up Trotwood (0-2) and ran six plays in the second half. The Rams have been shut out twice.
Fairmont led 18-0 at halftime and recovered two squibbed kickoffs in the third quarter.
