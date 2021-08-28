High School Football: Fairmont moves to 2-0 with shutout win over Trotwood-Madison

Baker, who was a battering ram up the middle, broke three tackles in the first five yards, then broke free down the left sideline on the longest play of the night for his second touchdown. The touchdown put the Firebirds (2-0) up 25-0 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Baker has rushed for 296 yards in two games.

The Fairmont defense bottled up Trotwood (0-2) and ran six plays in the second half. The Rams have been shut out twice.