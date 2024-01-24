High school football: Fenwick K/P commits to Cal

After an incredible official visit, I am blessed to have received an offer and am committing to The University of California, Berkeley! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along this journey. #GoBears ! 🐻@CalFootball pic.twitter.com/qeB6JfWzNV — Derek Morris (@derekmorris1010) January 23, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder made 28 of 30 PAT kicks last season and was 3 for 8 on field goals, including a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder.

He was a selected to the All-Southwest District second team as a punter who averaged 39.6 yards on 14 punts with a long of 61.

Morris is also a volleyball standout who was second in the GCL Co-Ed with 56 aces last season.

More than a dozen area players from the class of 2024 have already signed letters of intent with NCAA FBS programs, including Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State), Centerville safety Reggie Powers III (Oklahoma) and Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame).

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter III verbally committed to Tulsa last week.